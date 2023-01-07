https://sputniknews.com/20230107/two-trains-collide-in-mexico-city-subway---mayor-1106116626.html
Two Trains Collide in Mexico City Subway: Mayor
Two Trains Collide in Mexico City Subway: Mayor
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Two trains collided on Saturday in the Mexican capital of Mexico City, with the emergency services working at the site, Mayor Claudia... 07.01.2023, Sputnik International
"Two trains collided on the 3rd line, emergency services have arrived at the site. The heads of the Interior Ministry, Ministry of Civil Defense, the risk management authority and the subway are heading for the site," the mayor wrote on social networks. There is currently no information on any people killed or injured in the accident.
News
Two Trains Collide in Mexico City Subway: Mayor
17:26 GMT 07.01.2023 (Updated: 17:27 GMT 07.01.2023)
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Two trains collided on Saturday in the Mexican capital of Mexico City, with the emergency services working at the site, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said.
"Two trains collided on the 3rd line, emergency services have arrived at the site. The heads of the Interior Ministry, Ministry of Civil Defense, the risk management authority and the subway are heading for the site," the mayor wrote on social networks.
There is currently no information on any people killed or injured in the accident.