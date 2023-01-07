https://sputniknews.com/20230107/the-democrats-lie-about-january-6th-and-donald-trump-receives-votes-for-speaker-of-the-house-1106094182.html

The Democrats Lie About January 6th and Donald Trump Receives Votes for Speaker of the House

The Democrats Lie About January 6th and Donald Trump Receives Votes for Speaker of the House

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Kevin McCarthy losing a record thirteen rounds of voting for Speaker... 07.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-07T04:11+0000

2023-01-07T04:11+0000

2023-01-07T10:42+0000

the backstory

indonesia

europe

vaccines

gop

punk rock

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/06/1106094036_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1a4f99ac0827b4754b089d59f6037338.png

The Democrats Lie About January 6th and Donald Trump Receives Votes for Speaker of the House On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Kevin McCarthy losing a record thirteen rounds of voting for Speaker of the House, and NFL player Damar Hamlin waking and alert, after suffering a heart attack.

Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Underrated Drummers, Indonesia, and the Nature of CapitalismTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | The Media Hate Democracy, Kevin McCarthy Has No Political Ideology, and Politicians Only Worry about Winning ElectionsIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Frost about economics in Indonesia, cultural appropriation, and the United States election interference in Indonesia. Mark spoke about the Western influence in Indonesia and Barack Obama's younger life in Indonesia. Mark explained the positives on cultural appropriation and Americans who have learned to hate capitalism.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about conservatism, Donald Trump nominated for Speaker of the House, and the January 6th anniversary. Tyler commented on Republican Congressman Dan Crensahw and Crenshaw labeling anti McCarthy voters "terrorists". Tyler talked about the establishment US politicians support for conflict in Ukraine and how Ukraine has been used for corrupt purposes.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

indonesia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

indonesia, europe, vaccines, gop, punk rock, аудио