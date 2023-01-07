International
WATCH LIVE: Members of Kurdish Community Stage Protest in Paris
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
The Democrats Lie About January 6th and Donald Trump Receives Votes for Speaker of the House
The Democrats Lie About January 6th and Donald Trump Receives Votes for Speaker of the House
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Kevin McCarthy losing a record thirteen rounds of voting for Speaker...
The Democrats Lie About January 6th and Donald Trump Receives Votes for Speaker of the House
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Kevin McCarthy losing a record thirteen rounds of voting for Speaker of the House, and NFL player Damar Hamlin waking and alert, after suffering a heart attack.
Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Underrated Drummers, Indonesia, and the Nature of CapitalismTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | The Media Hate Democracy, Kevin McCarthy Has No Political Ideology, and Politicians Only Worry about Winning ElectionsIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Frost about economics in Indonesia, cultural appropriation, and the United States election interference in Indonesia. Mark spoke about the Western influence in Indonesia and Barack Obama's younger life in Indonesia. Mark explained the positives on cultural appropriation and Americans who have learned to hate capitalism.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about conservatism, Donald Trump nominated for Speaker of the House, and the January 6th anniversary. Tyler commented on Republican Congressman Dan Crensahw and Crenshaw labeling anti McCarthy voters "terrorists". Tyler talked about the establishment US politicians support for conflict in Ukraine and how Ukraine has been used for corrupt purposes.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
The Democrats Lie About January 6th and Donald Trump Receives Votes for Speaker of the House

The Backstory
The Democrats Lie About January 6th and Donald Trump Receives Votes for Speaker of the House
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Kevin McCarthy losing a record thirteen rounds of voting for Speaker of the House, and NFL player Damar Hamlin waking and alert, after suffering a heart attack.
Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Underrated Drummers, Indonesia, and the Nature of Capitalism

Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | The Media Hate Democracy, Kevin McCarthy Has No Political Ideology, and Politicians Only Worry about Winning Elections

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Frost about economics in Indonesia, cultural appropriation, and the United States election interference in Indonesia. Mark spoke about the Western influence in Indonesia and Barack Obama's younger life in Indonesia. Mark explained the positives on cultural appropriation and Americans who have learned to hate capitalism.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about conservatism, Donald Trump nominated for Speaker of the House, and the January 6th anniversary. Tyler commented on Republican Congressman Dan Crensahw and Crenshaw labeling anti McCarthy voters "terrorists". Tyler talked about the establishment US politicians support for conflict in Ukraine and how Ukraine has been used for corrupt purposes.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
