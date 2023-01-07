International
Number of People Injured in Mexico City Metro Train Collision Reaches 23, 1 Dead
Number of People Injured in Mexico City Metro Train Collision Reaches 23, 1 Dead
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Twenty-three people were injured as a result of a metro train collision in the Mexican capital of Mexico City on Saturday, according to... 07.01.2023, Sputnik International
Earlier in the day, two trains collided on Mexico City's third metro line. Media reported that one person died and 14 were injured as a result of the incident. Four people were reportedly trapped in the carriages and all were later rescued. Prosecutors are investigating the incident. There have been four major accidents in the Mexico City metro in the past three years. One of the incidents was a collision of trains at Tacubaya station on March 10, 2020, as a result of which one person died and 41 were injured.
Number of People Injured in Mexico City Metro Train Collision Reaches 23, 1 Dead

20:08 GMT 07.01.2023 (Updated: 20:10 GMT 07.01.2023)
© AFP 2022 / YURI CORTEZAmbulance in Mexico. File photo
Ambulance in Mexico. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2023
© AFP 2022 / YURI CORTEZ
International
India
Africa
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Twenty-three people were injured as a result of a metro train collision in the Mexican capital of Mexico City on Saturday, according to a list revealed by the city's public security secretary, Omar Garcia Harfuch.
Earlier in the day, two trains collided on Mexico City's third metro line. Media reported that one person died and 14 were injured as a result of the incident. Four people were reportedly trapped in the carriages and all were later rescued. Prosecutors are investigating the incident.
"On behalf of the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, we updated the list of hospitalized people, indicating the names of the victims and where they were transferred," Harfuch wrote on social media.
There have been four major accidents in the Mexico City metro in the past three years. One of the incidents was a collision of trains at Tacubaya station on March 10, 2020, as a result of which one person died and 41 were injured.
