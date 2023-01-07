https://sputniknews.com/20230107/gambian-authorities-file-charges-against-8-military-over-failed-coup-attempt-in-december-1106107499.html

Gambian Authorities File Charges Against 8 Military Over Failed Coup Attempt in December

Gambian Authorities File Charges Against 8 Military Over Failed Coup Attempt in December

The Gambian authorities have filed charges against eight military personnel related to a failed coup attempt to oust President Adama Barrow in December 2022, according to the government spokesperson.

2023-01-07T10:17+0000

2023-01-07T10:17+0000

2023-01-07T10:17+0000

africa

west africa

gambia

coup attempt

military coup

conspiracy

treason

charges

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/07/1106107353_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6099e6641be125e99a29877855d725d0.jpg

Sankareh said that the Gambian government had filed charges against eight military with two counts of "high treason and criminal conspiracy to commit high treason" after the servicemen's attempt to overthrow Barrow failed, according to a statement published by the Gambian Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.The statement also said that one serviceman has not been captured yet, while others remained in custody.In December, the Gambian authorities said four servicemen from the country's armed forces were detained after several military had been planning to overthrow the government.

https://sputniknews.com/20221222/gambias-government-foils-coup-attempt-arrests-involved-1105690048.html

africa

west africa

gambia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

west africa, gambia, coup attempt, military coup, charges, conspiracy, treason