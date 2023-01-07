International
WATCH LIVE: Members of Kurdish Community Stage Protest in Paris
FIFA Appoints First Female Football Referee From Saudi Arabia: Report
This appointment happened less than a year after the first ever match of Saudi Arabia's women's football team, which was created in 2019. In December, the kingdom applied to host the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup. Over the past three years, the Saudi authorities have invested heavily in football, including the creation of the first women's football league and the school league for girls. The women's team has 450 registered players, 49 qualified referees and over 900 coaches.
12:22 GMT 07.01.2023
FIFA logo
© AP Photo
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - FIFA has appointed the first woman from Saudi Arabia, Anoud Al-Asmari, as an international football referee, an Arabic news television channel reported on Saturday.
This appointment happened less than a year after the first ever match of Saudi Arabia's women's football team, which was created in 2019.
In December, the kingdom applied to host the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup.
FIFA World Cup 2022 to Have Female Referees for First Time in History
19 May 2022, 13:36 GMT
19 May 2022, 13:36 GMT
Over the past three years, the Saudi authorities have invested heavily in football, including the creation of the first women's football league and the school league for girls.
The women's team has 450 registered players, 49 qualified referees and over 900 coaches.
