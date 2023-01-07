https://sputniknews.com/20230107/fifa-appoints-first-female-football-referee-from-saudi-arabia-report-1106111129.html

FIFA Appoints First Female Football Referee From Saudi Arabia: Report

FIFA Appoints First Female Football Referee From Saudi Arabia: Report

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - FIFA has appointed the first woman from Saudi Arabia, Anoud Al-Asmari, as an international football referee, an Arabic news television... 07.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-07T12:22+0000

2023-01-07T12:22+0000

2023-01-07T12:22+0000

world

sport

football

fifa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102266/48/1022664830_15:0:977:541_1920x0_80_0_0_7265c4c002273f97ac8a16c809a96a52.jpg

This appointment happened less than a year after the first ever match of Saudi Arabia's women's football team, which was created in 2019. In December, the kingdom applied to host the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup. Over the past three years, the Saudi authorities have invested heavily in football, including the creation of the first women's football league and the school league for girls. The women's team has 450 registered players, 49 qualified referees and over 900 coaches.

https://sputniknews.com/20220519/fifa-world-cup-2022-to-have-female-referees-for-first-time-in-history-1095635154.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sport, football, fifa