FIFA Appoints First Female Football Referee From Saudi Arabia: Report
FIFA Appoints First Female Football Referee From Saudi Arabia: Report
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - FIFA has appointed the first woman from Saudi Arabia, Anoud Al-Asmari, as an international football referee, an Arabic news television... 07.01.2023, Sputnik International
This appointment happened less than a year after the first ever match of Saudi Arabia's women's football team, which was created in 2019. In December, the kingdom applied to host the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup. Over the past three years, the Saudi authorities have invested heavily in football, including the creation of the first women's football league and the school league for girls. The women's team has 450 registered players, 49 qualified referees and over 900 coaches.
FIFA Appoints First Female Football Referee From Saudi Arabia: Report
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - FIFA has appointed the first woman from Saudi Arabia, Anoud Al-Asmari, as an international football referee, an Arabic news television channel reported on Saturday.
This appointment happened less than a year after the first ever match of Saudi Arabia's women's football team, which was created in 2019.
In December, the kingdom applied to host the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup.
Over the past three years, the Saudi authorities have invested heavily in football, including the creation of the first women's football league and the school league for girls.
The women's team has 450 registered players, 49 qualified referees and over 900 coaches.