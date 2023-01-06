https://sputniknews.com/20230106/prominent-cpac-leader-matt-schlapp-accused-of-pummeling-male-staffers-genitals-1106092273.html

Prominent CPAC Leader Matt Schlapp Accused of ‘Pummeling’ Male Staffer’s Genitals

Prominent CPAC Leader Matt Schlapp Accused of ‘Pummeling’ Male Staffer’s Genitals

Matt Schlapp is the chairman of the American Conservative Union, which hosts the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). He is also a close ally to... 06.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-06T21:49+0000

2023-01-06T21:49+0000

2023-01-06T21:44+0000

americas

matt schlapp

herschel walker

groping

sexual misconduct

us

cpac

american conservative union

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/06/1106092127_0:0:2246:1264_1920x0_80_0_0_ebcd04b47bb77f187dd8d734a6875d3e.jpg

A former male aide for the Hershal Walker campaign is accusing Matt Schlapp, the chairman of the American Conservative Union and a prominent leader in conservative politics, of groping him.Schlapp and his lawyer did not respond to NBC News about the allegations, but his lawyer did tell The Daily Beast that Schlapp denies the allegations.A Walker campaign senior official did confirm to NBC that the aide told him about the allegations when they occurred in October.On October 19, Schlapp was at an event for the Walker campaign in Perry, Georgia, about 100 miles south of Atlanta. The Walker aide, who was assigned to chauffeur Schlapp, says he was invited by Schlapp for drinks at the Capital Grille in Atlanta and thought the face-to-face could advance his career.After leaving the bar because it was “dead,” the two went to Manuel’s Tavern, a popular spot for Georgian politicians, particularly Democrats. It was at the new bar where the aide says things got uncomfortable, with Schlapp “intruding” his personal space. The aide notes Schlapp bumped into his gun when their legs were touching and asked him what he was carrying.The aide told him his firearm was a Sig Sauer, a firearm company that makes multiple types of guns but is best known for its P365 handgun. However, the aide recalled he was surprised Schlapp, a prominent proponent of the Second Amendment, was unfamiliar with the gun.After the two left the bar, they headed to the Hilton Garden Inn near the Atlanta airport. The aide recorded a video a few hours after the ride, describing what he says happened that night.The aide did not post the video publicly but did share it with NBC News.The aide then says Schlapp invited him up to his hotel room but he refused. The next day the aide sent text messages to Schlapp, saying he was uncomfortable with the events of the previous day, and that “the campaign does have a driver who is available to get you to Macon and back to the airport.” The aide reportedly shared screenshots of the conversation with NBC news.According to a screenshot of the staffer’s call log, Schlapp attempted to call the staffer at least three times after the text messages, but the staffer did not answer.A Walker senior campaign official confirmed Schlapp did not show up to the event the following day and did not communicate with the Walker campaign about arranging a ride for him.Both a campaign official and the staffer confirmed the Walker campaign made legal resources available to the staffer who ultimately chose to not pursue legal action. Instead, he says he is speaking to the media to bring light to Schlapp’s behavior, which the aide described as predatory.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

matt schlapp, herschel walker, groping, sexual misconduct, us, cpac, american conservative union