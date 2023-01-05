https://sputniknews.com/20230105/us-guided-missile-destroyer-chung-hoon-transits-through-taiwan-strait-in-fresh-provocation-1106067353.html

US Guided-Missile Destroyer Chung-Hoon Transits Through Taiwan Strait in Fresh Provocation

US Guided-Missile Destroyer Chung-Hoon Transits Through Taiwan Strait in Fresh Provocation

The US guided-missile destroyer Chung-Hoon transited through the neutral waters of the Taiwan strait in a demonstration of the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

2023-01-05T16:50+0000

2023-01-05T16:50+0000

2023-01-05T16:50+0000

us-china tensions over taiwan

us

taiwan

taiwan strait

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/05/1106066963_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_22d3eb7aa45e2bb4cea7f0af98e2cfcf.jpg

“The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit Jan. 5 (local time) through waters where high-seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law,” the 7th Fleet Public Affairs said in a press release. “Chung-Hoon’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.” The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. Despite this fact, several countries, including France, Japan and others, have sent their delegations to the island since then, further increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan maintains that it is autonomous but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contact of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

https://sputniknews.com/20221230/chinese-foreign-ministry-urges-us-to-stop-arms-sales-to-taiwan-1105926218.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uss chung-hoon in taiwan strait, us provocations against china, us' taiwan provocations, us-china tensions over taiwan, taiwan strait tensions, one china principle, china's territorial integrity, taiwan is china