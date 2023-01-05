https://sputniknews.com/20230105/nypd-cop-suspended-after-punching-teen-during-after-school-scuffle-1106049099.html

NYPD Cop Suspended After Punching Teen During After-School Scuffle

A NYPD officer has been suspended after punching teenager while breaking up an after-school fight.

An officer of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) has been suspended without pay after he was caught on camera landing blows on the head of an 14-year-old girl after being called in to break up a fight.A video of the incident has been widely shared on social media. It appears to show the cop, identified by US media-cited sources as Nicholas Scalzo, punching the teen while trying to break up a scuffle at around 2:45 p.m. on January 3 near Edwin Markham Middle School.The officer in question, along with his colleague, were on foot patrol near Willowbrook Road and Forest Avenue and intervened in the brawl that broke out between two girls, aged 12 and 14, according to the NYPD.“There was a fight between two girls. We tried to intervene and it looks like one of the girls tried to stop us from intervening. They tried to handcuff one of the girls. And someone was pulling at them,” an NYPD spokesman said.The teens were arrested and later released without criminal charges, added the NYPD, with the investigation into the incident ongoing.The following day New York Mayor Eric Adams told journalists he was “not pleased with what I saw on the video,” adding:

