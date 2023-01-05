https://sputniknews.com/20230105/eight-bodies-including-five-children-found-dead-at-utah-home-police-say-1106053813.html

Eight Bodies Including Five Children Found Dead at Utah Home, Police Say

The bodies of five children and three adults, who presumably sustained gunshot wounds, have been found in a residential building in the US state of Utah during a welfare check, the Enoch City Police department said.

The police also said that there was no threat to the public or "any suspects at large." They added that the investigation was underway and that more information would be provided at a later time.

