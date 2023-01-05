https://sputniknews.com/20230105/eight-bodies-including-five-children-found-dead-at-utah-home-police-say-1106053813.html
Eight Bodies Including Five Children Found Dead at Utah Home, Police Say
Eight Bodies Including Five Children Found Dead at Utah Home, Police Say
The bodies of five children and three adults, who presumably sustained gunshot wounds, have been found in a residential building in the US state of Utah during a welfare check, the Enoch City Police department said.
2023-01-05T07:33+0000
2023-01-05T07:33+0000
2023-01-05T07:33+0000
americas
police
us
utah
death
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/19/1081869502_0:139:1920:1219_1920x0_80_0_0_2fe5191d293640bed04f1ff69b830a53.jpg
The police also said that there was no threat to the public or "any suspects at large." They added that the investigation was underway and that more information would be provided at a later time.
americas
utah
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/19/1081869502_56:0:1865:1357_1920x0_80_0_0_22416dc026167269dd524c6653c97ac5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
utah killing, family killed in utah, enoch family shot dead, five children found dead in enoch
utah killing, family killed in utah, enoch family shot dead, five children found dead in enoch
Eight Bodies Including Five Children Found Dead at Utah Home, Police Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The bodies of five children and three adults, who presumably sustained gunshot wounds, have been found in a residential building in the US state of Utah during a welfare check, the Enoch City Police department said.
"On January 4, 2023, officers of the Enoch City Police department were summoned to 4900 North block of Albert Drive in reference to a welfare check. Officers checked the residence and found three adults and five minors deceased inside the home. Each appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds," the police said in a press release.
The police also said that there was no threat to the public or "any suspects at large."
They added that the investigation was underway and that more information would be provided at a later time.