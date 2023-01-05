https://sputniknews.com/20230105/2022-becomes-hottest-year-on-record-uk-weather-authority-confirms-1106061518.html
2022 Becomes Hottest Year on Record, UK Weather Authority Confirms
The United Kingdom's national weather service, Met Office, said on Thursday that 2022 was the hottest year on record for the country.
During the summer of 2022, the UK faced an abnormal heat wave. On July 19, the temperature in the country broke the 2014 record of 38.7 degrees Celsius and reached 40.3 degrees Celsius. However, winter had an anomalously cold start in December, with temperatures dropping to the 12-year low of -17.3 degrees Celsius.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom's national weather service, Met Office, said on Thursday that 2022 was the hottest year on record for the country, with average annual temperatures exceeding 10 degrees Celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time.
"The full annual UK mean temperature data for 2022 resulted in a provisional figure of 10.03°C, the highest in records dating back to 1884. This made the year 0.89°C above the 1991-2020 average and 0.15°C higher than the previous record of 9.88°C set in 2014," the agency said.
During the summer of 2022, the UK faced an abnormal heat wave
. On July 19, the temperature in the country broke the 2014 record of 38.7 degrees Celsius and reached 40.3 degrees Celsius. However, winter had an anomalously cold start in December, with temperatures dropping to the 12-year low of -17.3 degrees Celsius.