2022 Becomes Hottest Year on Record, UK Weather Authority Confirms

The United Kingdom's national weather service, Met Office, said on Thursday that 2022 was the hottest year on record for the country.

During the summer of 2022, the UK faced an abnormal heat wave. On July 19, the temperature in the country broke the 2014 record of 38.7 degrees Celsius and reached 40.3 degrees Celsius. However, winter had an anomalously cold start in December, with temperatures dropping to the 12-year low of -17.3 degrees Celsius.

