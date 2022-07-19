UK Suffers Historically Hottest Night as Temperatures Expected to Eclipse 40C
© AP Photo / Frank AugsteinA woman uses an umbrella to shelter from the sun near Hammersmith in London, Friday, July 15, 2022.
The United Kingdom, as well as a large part of Western Europe, is enduring a historically sizzling heatwave. Large part of Britain is currently under red extreme heat warning, with the hellish temperatures posing threat even to the healthy people outside the usual risk groups.
The UK woke up to whopping 34C at 9 a.m. in London amid the blistering heatwave tormenting the country, with temperatures set to climb as high as 43C later in the day in the capital city and Cambridge.
The Met Office has already confirmed that the night was one of the hottest in the country's history. According to the agency's most recent data, temperatures show no sign of cooling off, with London's Kew Gardens currently sweltering at 35.1 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature of 34C has been registered in Northolt.
"The temperature will be very hot throughout the day, before rising as high as 40C, maybe even 41C in isolated spots across England during the afternoon," said Met Office meteorologist Rachel Ayers. "This will make it the hottest day on record and the first time we have seen temperatures as high as 40C."
The overnight minimum in London was just 25.8C. The previous highest daily minimum of 23.9C was registered in Brighton on August 3, 1990.
The heatwave has already plunged many parts of the country into travel chaos, with Network Rail and services updating their travel guidance to "do not travel". There will be no services in or out of London King's Cross all day on Tuesday. Earlier on Monday, two UK airports had to suspend flights due to extreme temperatures which had practically made runways melt.
Less-than-pleasant summer warmth has already prompted a wave of memes and bitter jokes online as Brits struggle to cope with melting temperatures.
The Met Office advised the public to stay hydrated and try keep out of the sun between 11 am and 3 pm, when the UV rays are strongest. Those who need to go outside, were advised to walk in the shade and use sunscreen and wide-brimmed hats.