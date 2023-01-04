https://sputniknews.com/20230104/truly-awful--disrespectful-fifa-president-infantino-ripped-for-selfie-in-front-of-peles-casket-1106036489.html

'Truly Awful & Disrespectful': FIFA President Infantino Ripped For Selfie in Front of Pele’s Casket

'Truly Awful & Disrespectful': FIFA President Infantino Ripped For Selfie in Front of Pele’s Casket

FIFA President Gianni Infantino was ripped on social media for selfie in front of Pelé’s casket during wake.

2023-01-04T12:37+0000

2023-01-04T12:37+0000

2023-01-04T12:37+0000

pele

gianni infantino

fifa

selfie

joseph blatter

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/04/1106031838_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bbac0e567757df9a5689d69828cdf2fe.jpg

Gianni Infantino is "dismayed" at the barrage of criticism targeting him for taking a selfie in front of Pele’s casket on January 2.The president of the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has gone on social media to claim that after he landed from his trip to Brazil where he “had the privilege to participate in the beautiful homage to Pele,” he learned of the backlash over the pictures he had taken at the wake for the football legend."In the case of the selfie, Pele's team-mates asked to do a selfie of all of us together but they didn't know how to do it. So, to be helpful, I took the photo of one of them and took the photo of all of us for him,” the FIFA president wrote on Instagram*.He added:Pele, who won three World Cups during his 20-year career, in 1958, 1962 and 1970, died on December 29 at the age of 82 after a battle with colon cancer. After a 24-hour public wake began for the iconic sportsman on January 2 at the Urbano Caldeira Stadium - home of his former football club, Santos - reporters caught a snapshot of Infantino holding his phone in his hand and appearing to take a selfie with Pele's former team-mates just several meters away from his coffin. In the background, one could see the late Brazilian football player’s daughter, Kelly Cristina Nascimento, greeting mourners. Gianni Infantino had attended the wake together with the heads of the South American and Brazilian football confederations, with Pele’s open casket standing in the middle of the pitch.The FIFA president immediately triggered backlash on social media, and was branded as “classless.”Many on social media likened the 52-year-old Infantino to disgraced former FIFA president Joseph Blatter. Pele's body was later placed on a fire truck and escorted through Santos before a private funeral ceremony was held at the Memorial Necrópole Ecumênica cemetery.*Meta (Facebook and Instagram) is banned in Russia over extremist activities.

https://sputniknews.com/20230103/1106010293.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

awful and disrespectful, fifa president gianni infantino, backlash on social media for selfie. selfie in front of pelé’s casket, pele died due to multiple organ failures, advanced cancer, classless, infantino likened to former fifa president sepp blatter