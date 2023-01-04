https://sputniknews.com/20230104/china-urges-not-to-politicize-covid-19-pandemic-1106029159.html

China Urges Non-Politicization of COVID-19 Pandemic

China hopes that other countries will focus on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic rather than its politicization

The diplomat added that from the very outbreak of COVID-19, China put people's lives and health first and effectively carried out prevention and control measures mindful of the country's socioeconomic development. In December, China announced that it was abandoning its zero-tolerance policy for COVID-19 and preparing to reopen its borders on January 8. The end of nearly three years of strict measures in a country of 1.4 billion people is feared to potentially lead to a massive spread of the disease across the globe. Several countries, such as the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, Italy and Spain, have introduced restrictions on the entry of travelers from China after its relaxed domestic controls.

