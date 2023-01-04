International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230104/china-urges-not-to-politicize-covid-19-pandemic-1106029159.html
China Urges Non-Politicization of COVID-19 Pandemic
China Urges Non-Politicization of COVID-19 Pandemic
China hopes that other countries will focus on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic rather than its politicization
2023-01-04T09:37+0000
2023-01-04T09:40+0000
world
china
covid-19
coronavirus
beijing
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092166981_0:0:1477:830_1920x0_80_0_0_77c2d693318592b955dcb94f92f94043.png
The diplomat added that from the very outbreak of COVID-19, China put people's lives and health first and effectively carried out prevention and control measures mindful of the country's socioeconomic development. In December, China announced that it was abandoning its zero-tolerance policy for COVID-19 and preparing to reopen its borders on January 8. The end of nearly three years of strict measures in a country of 1.4 billion people is feared to potentially lead to a massive spread of the disease across the globe. Several countries, such as the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, Italy and Spain, have introduced restrictions on the entry of travelers from China after its relaxed domestic controls.
china
beijing
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092166981_0:0:1333:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_44802ebca4b63654ad2eb7b91ec73dda.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, covid-19, china urged to not politicize coronavirus pandemic, corona virus china, pandemic in china, china anti-pandemic measures
china, covid-19, china urged to not politicize coronavirus pandemic, corona virus china, pandemic in china, china anti-pandemic measures

China Urges Non-Politicization of COVID-19 Pandemic

09:37 GMT 04.01.2023 (Updated: 09:40 GMT 04.01.2023)
© Xinhua; Li JiananMedical workers take swab samples for COVID-19 tests at a testing site in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 7, 2022.
Medical workers take swab samples for COVID-19 tests at a testing site in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 7, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2023
© Xinhua; Li Jianan
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing hopes that other countries will focus on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic rather than its politicization, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Wednesday.

"We sincerely hope that all parties will focus on the fight itself, avoid any words or actions that politicize the epidemic, strengthen unity and work together to defeat the epidemic as soon as possible," the spokeswoman told a briefing.

The diplomat added that from the very outbreak of COVID-19, China put people's lives and health first and effectively carried out prevention and control measures mindful of the country's socioeconomic development.
© AFP 2022 / JUNG YEON-JEHealth workers guide travellers arriving from China at a Covid-19 testing centre at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul on January 3, 2023
Health workers guide travellers arriving from China at a Covid-19 testing centre at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul on January 3, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2023
Health workers guide travellers arriving from China at a Covid-19 testing centre at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul on January 3, 2023
© AFP 2022 / JUNG YEON-JE
In December, China announced that it was abandoning its zero-tolerance policy for COVID-19 and preparing to reopen its borders on January 8. The end of nearly three years of strict measures in a country of 1.4 billion people is feared to potentially lead to a massive spread of the disease across the globe.
Several countries, such as the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, Italy and Spain, have introduced restrictions on the entry of travelers from China after its relaxed domestic controls.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала