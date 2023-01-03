https://sputniknews.com/20230103/no-need-to-retaliate-for-us-decision-to-test-travelers-from-china-according-to-white-house-1106020607.html

No Need to Retaliate for US Decision to Test Travelers From China, According to White House

No Need to Retaliate for US Decision to Test Travelers From China, According to White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration’s decision to introduce COVID-19 testing for people traveling from China to the United States is based in... 03.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-03T22:45+0000

2023-01-03T22:45+0000

2023-01-03T22:45+0000

china

us-china relations

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/08/1096125519_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1f1c63714152af5b66140e392206cce6.jpg

Jean-Pierre’s comments come after the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said earlier on Tuesday that China opposes the newly announced restrictions by the United States and will take countermeasures based on the principle of reciprocity. In December, China announced that it was abandoning its zero-COVID policy and preparing to reopen its borders in January. The United Kingdom, France and the United States are among the countries that have introduced COVID-19 testing requirements for Chinese travelers starting in January.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china, us-china relations, covid-19