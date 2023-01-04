https://sputniknews.com/20230104/biden-to-receive-japans-prime-minister-on-january-13-says-white-house-1106023755.html

Biden to Receive Japan's Prime Minister on January 13, Says White House

The visit will be used to discuss security issues around North Korea, Ukraine and China. 04.01.2023, Sputnik International

On Tuesday the White House announced that President Joe Biden will be hosting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on January 13. "President Biden looks forward to welcoming Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan to the White House on Friday, January 13th to further deepen ties between our governments, economies, and our people," the statement said, adding that the leaders will also discuss security issues around North Korea, Ukraine and China.

