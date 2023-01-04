International
Biden to Receive Japan's Prime Minister on January 13, Says White House
On Tuesday the White House announced that President Joe Biden will be hosting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on January 13. "President Biden looks forward to welcoming Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan to the White House on Friday, January 13th to further deepen ties between our governments, economies, and our people," the statement said, adding that the leaders will also discuss security issues around North Korea, Ukraine and China.
© AP Photo / Willy KurniawanПремьер-министр Японии Фумио Кисида принимает участие в заседании саммита лидеров G20 в Нуса-Дуа, Бали
Премьер-министр Японии Фумио Кисида принимает участие в заседании саммита лидеров G20 в Нуса-Дуа, Бали - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2023
© AP Photo / Willy Kurniawan
