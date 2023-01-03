https://sputniknews.com/20230103/virgin-islands-ag-fired-after-accusing-jpmorgan-chase-of-facilitating-epsteins-human-trafficking-1106017371.html

Virgin Islands AG Fired After Accusing JPMorgan Chase of Facilitating Epstein's Human Trafficking

The lawsuit filed by the attorney general shortly prior to her firing alleges that JP Morgan Chase “knowingly facilitated, sustained, and concealed the human trafficking network operated by Jeffrey Epstein."

Denise George has been fired as attorney general of the US Virgin Islands shortly after initiating a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase.The lawsuit is reportedly concerning the bank’s alleged relation to the affairs of the late Jeffrey Epstein, disgraced financier and convicted sex offender.It claimed that “human trafficking was the principal business of the accounts Epstein maintained at JP Morgan” and that the bank “knowingly facilitated, sustained, and concealed the human trafficking network operated by Jeffrey Epstein from his home and base in the Virgin Islands, and financially benefited from this participation, directly or indirectly, by failing to comply with federal banking regulations.”News of George’s firing emerged on New Year’s Eve, a few days after the lawsuit was launched, and one local media outlet noted that US Virgin Islands Governor Albert Bryan apparently wasn’t informed beforehand.While Bryan did not provide a reason for firing George, the media outlet quoted people familiar with the matter as saying the governor “had been frustrated with Ms. George for some time and that her action against the bank was the final straw.”George is not the first person to bring such allegations against JPMorgan Chase. In November 2022, two anonymous women who accused Epstein of sexual abuse also sued the bank, claiming that it benefited from Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking activities.On December 30, the bank asked a US federal judge to dismiss that lawsuit, refuting the allegations brought against it and insisting that it had no duty to protect the plaintiffs from Epstein.Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in August 2019 in his prison cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York where he was awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking, with his death being officially ruled a suicide.

