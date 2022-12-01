International
Breaking News: Europe Building Security Not With Russia, But Against It, Lavrov Says
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221201/jeffrey-epsteins-estate-will-pay-105-million-to-us-virgin-islands-1104925317.html
Jeffrey Epstein's Estate Will Pay $105 Million to US Virgin Islands
Jeffrey Epstein's Estate Will Pay $105 Million to US Virgin Islands
Jeffrey Epstein, an American financier and convicted sex offender, hanged himself in August 2019 in a Manhattan jail. He was awaiting trial on sex trafficking... 01.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-01T09:18+0000
2022-12-01T09:18+0000
americas
jeffrey epstein
virgin islands
sex abuse
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/05/1080072785_0:282:2000:1407_1920x0_80_0_0_791b198d8b2a799ae95f9fe1b423f873.jpg
Denise George, the US Virgin Islands' attorney general, on Wednesday said Epstein's estate will pay $105 million in cash plus half the proceeds from the sale of Little St. James, a private island bought by Epstein in 1998 near Great St. James (bought in 2016), where Epstein lived and allegedly committed many crimes. Additionally Epstein's estate agreed to sell half of the earnings from the sale of Little St. James and pay $450,000 for environmental works around Great St. James.The settlement also entails the return of more than $80 million acquired as tax benefits by Southern Trust Co, Epstein's company, since the money was used to pay for illegal activities.The US VI lawsuit settlement marks the first brought by a government. It could result into other jurisdictions where he owned property, like New Mexico, Florida or New York, filling similar suits.According to the lawsuit, Epstein and his associates flew young women and girls (including those who were under 14) to the Virgin Islands on a private plane, promising them money for school, health care, or the care of their families. Then victims were forced to engage in sexual acts, while being threatened with violence. Their passports were also confiscated.Proceeds from the sale of the US VI government's share of Little St. James will be spent on services for sexual abuse victims.
https://sputniknews.com/20220628/ghislaine-maxwell-sentenced-to-20-years-in-prison-for-sex-crimes-1096767512.html
americas
virgin islands
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Egor Shapovalov
Egor Shapovalov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/05/1080072785_0:95:2000:1595_1920x0_80_0_0_1dfd52c78091ef86e703c347298bb2c8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
jeffrey epstein, virgin islands, sex abuse, repaying $105 million
jeffrey epstein, virgin islands, sex abuse, repaying $105 million

Jeffrey Epstein's Estate Will Pay $105 Million to US Virgin Islands

09:18 GMT 01.12.2022
© AP Photo / New York State Sex Offender RegistryFile photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein.
File photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2022
File photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein.
© AP Photo / New York State Sex Offender Registry
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Egor Shapovalov
All materialsWrite to the author
Jeffrey Epstein, an American financier and convicted sex offender, hanged himself in August 2019 in a Manhattan jail. He was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
Denise George, the US Virgin Islands' attorney general, on Wednesday said Epstein's estate will pay $105 million in cash plus half the proceeds from the sale of Little St. James, a private island bought by Epstein in 1998 near Great St. James (bought in 2016), where Epstein lived and allegedly committed many crimes.
Additionally Epstein's estate agreed to sell half of the earnings from the sale of Little St. James and pay $450,000 for environmental works around Great St. James.

"This settlement restores the faith of the people of the Virgin Islands that its laws will be enforced, without fear or favor, against those who break them," George said in a statement. "We are sending a clear message that the Virgin Islands will not serve as a haven for human trafficking."

The settlement also entails the return of more than $80 million acquired as tax benefits by Southern Trust Co, Epstein's company, since the money was used to pay for illegal activities.

"The co-executors ultimately concluded that the settlement is in the best interests of the estate, including its creditors and claimants, to avoid the time, expense and inherent uncertainties of protracted litigation," Daniel Weiner, a lawyer for the estate, said. "The settlement is consistent with the co-executors’ stated intent and practice since their appointments to those roles — to resolve claims related to any misconduct by Jeffrey Epstein in a manner sensitive to those who suffered harm."

The US VI lawsuit settlement marks the first brought by a government. It could result into other jurisdictions where he owned property, like New Mexico, Florida or New York, filling similar suits.
According to the lawsuit, Epstein and his associates flew young women and girls (including those who were under 14) to the Virgin Islands on a private plane, promising them money for school, health care, or the care of their families. Then victims were forced to engage in sexual acts, while being threatened with violence. Their passports were also confiscated.
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell givers her statement in federal court, in New York, Tuesday. June 28, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.06.2022
Ghislaine Maxwell Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Sex Crimes
28 June, 18:38 GMT
Proceeds from the sale of the US VI government's share of Little St. James will be spent on services for sexual abuse victims.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала