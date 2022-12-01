https://sputniknews.com/20221201/jeffrey-epsteins-estate-will-pay-105-million-to-us-virgin-islands-1104925317.html

Jeffrey Epstein's Estate Will Pay $105 Million to US Virgin Islands

Jeffrey Epstein's Estate Will Pay $105 Million to US Virgin Islands

Jeffrey Epstein, an American financier and convicted sex offender, hanged himself in August 2019 in a Manhattan jail. He was awaiting trial on sex trafficking... 01.12.2022, Sputnik International

Denise George, the US Virgin Islands' attorney general, on Wednesday said Epstein's estate will pay $105 million in cash plus half the proceeds from the sale of Little St. James, a private island bought by Epstein in 1998 near Great St. James (bought in 2016), where Epstein lived and allegedly committed many crimes. Additionally Epstein's estate agreed to sell half of the earnings from the sale of Little St. James and pay $450,000 for environmental works around Great St. James.The settlement also entails the return of more than $80 million acquired as tax benefits by Southern Trust Co, Epstein's company, since the money was used to pay for illegal activities.The US VI lawsuit settlement marks the first brought by a government. It could result into other jurisdictions where he owned property, like New Mexico, Florida or New York, filling similar suits.According to the lawsuit, Epstein and his associates flew young women and girls (including those who were under 14) to the Virgin Islands on a private plane, promising them money for school, health care, or the care of their families. Then victims were forced to engage in sexual acts, while being threatened with violence. Their passports were also confiscated.Proceeds from the sale of the US VI government's share of Little St. James will be spent on services for sexual abuse victims.

