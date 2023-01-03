https://sputniknews.com/20230103/us-house-fails-to-elect-speaker-on-first-vote-after-republicans-block-mccarthy-bid-1106017770.html

US House Fails to Elect Speaker on First Vote After Republicans Block McCarthy Bid

The US House of Representatives failed to elect a speaker for the 118th Congress during the first round of votes on Tuesday, after Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s leadership bid was blocked by several Republican colleagues.

Republicans won a slim 222-212 majority in the House during the November 2022 midterm elections. A total of 218 votes are needed to elect a speaker, leaving McCarthy just four votes to spare. During the first round of voting, enough Republicans cast votes for alternatives, including Congressman Andy Biggs, to block McCarthy’s bid. Voting continues, with Biggs diverting the support of seven Republicans so far. It is the first time in a century that the House failed to confirm a speaker on the first ballot, with a second vote to determine the speaker expected. Earlier on Tuesday, McCarthy acknowledged during a closed party conference meeting that up to 20 Republican colleagues may oppose his leadership, with the group asking for certain committee assignments and concessions in exchange for their support.McCarthy spoke to fellow Republicans about his bid during the conference meeting, claiming to have earned the job and the majority, US media reported. McCarthy’s speech received a standing ovation from some, while others criticized it, the reports added.Several House Freedom Caucus members, including Congressmen Andy Biggs and Scott Perry, have expressed opposition to McCarthy. Biggs is challenging McCarthy for the position and Perry released a statement criticizing McCarthy’s leadership and unwillingness to make concessions to fellow Republicans.

