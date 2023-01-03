International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230103/poland-asks-un-for-help-in-extracting-war-reparations-from-germany-1106008479.html
Poland Asks UN for Help in Extracting War Reparations From Germany
Poland Asks UN for Help in Extracting War Reparations From Germany
Arkadiusz Mularczyk, a senior official spearheading Poland’s demands for wartime reparations from Germany, said on Tuesday that Warsaw had asked the United Nations for help in receiving war reparations from Berlin.
2023-01-03T11:38+0000
2023-01-03T11:38+0000
world
second world war
nazi
the united nations (un)
unesco
warsaw
poland
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/15/1104489920_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_7a704fff6f6f4ececdaacb9350704f51.jpg
In December, Poland had already made similar appeals to the Council of Europe and UN cultural agency UNESCO. "We are also sending a statement to the UN with a request to intervene in this issue," Mularczyk told Polish media, adding that the request implies creation of a "platform for dialogue with Germany, which does not want to conduct this dialogue." Ties between Poland and Germany have been strained by Warsaw's repeated claims to war damages. Warsaw estimates its losses caused by Nazi occupation during the Second World War at 6.2 trillion zlotys ($1.36 trillion). Berlin argues that the Polish government had relinquished all demands for reparations under the 1953 deal.
warsaw
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/15/1104489920_158:0:2887:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_cc019e26cf22ed54db854582c2a60486.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
poland war reparations, poland-germany tensions
poland war reparations, poland-germany tensions

Poland Asks UN for Help in Extracting War Reparations From Germany

11:38 GMT 03.01.2023
© Sputnik / Alexey VitvitskyStatue of Prince Jozef Poniatowski in front of the Presidential Palace (residence of the President of Poland) on the Krakow Suburb Street in Warsaw.
Statue of Prince Jozef Poniatowski in front of the Presidential Palace (residence of the President of Poland) on the Krakow Suburb Street in Warsaw. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2023
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Arkadiusz Mularczyk, a senior official spearheading Poland’s demands for wartime reparations from Germany, said on Tuesday that Warsaw had asked the United Nations for help in receiving war reparations from Berlin.
In December, Poland had already made similar appeals to the Council of Europe and UN cultural agency UNESCO.
"We are also sending a statement to the UN with a request to intervene in this issue," Mularczyk told Polish media, adding that the request implies creation of a "platform for dialogue with Germany, which does not want to conduct this dialogue."
Ties between Poland and Germany have been strained by Warsaw's repeated claims to war damages. Warsaw estimates its losses caused by Nazi occupation during the Second World War at 6.2 trillion zlotys ($1.36 trillion). Berlin argues that the Polish government had relinquished all demands for reparations under the 1953 deal.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала