https://sputniknews.com/20230103/poland-asks-un-for-help-in-extracting-war-reparations-from-germany-1106008479.html

Poland Asks UN for Help in Extracting War Reparations From Germany

Poland Asks UN for Help in Extracting War Reparations From Germany

Arkadiusz Mularczyk, a senior official spearheading Poland’s demands for wartime reparations from Germany, said on Tuesday that Warsaw had asked the United Nations for help in receiving war reparations from Berlin.

2023-01-03T11:38+0000

2023-01-03T11:38+0000

2023-01-03T11:38+0000

world

second world war

nazi

the united nations (un)

unesco

warsaw

poland

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/15/1104489920_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_7a704fff6f6f4ececdaacb9350704f51.jpg

In December, Poland had already made similar appeals to the Council of Europe and UN cultural agency UNESCO. "We are also sending a statement to the UN with a request to intervene in this issue," Mularczyk told Polish media, adding that the request implies creation of a "platform for dialogue with Germany, which does not want to conduct this dialogue." Ties between Poland and Germany have been strained by Warsaw's repeated claims to war damages. Warsaw estimates its losses caused by Nazi occupation during the Second World War at 6.2 trillion zlotys ($1.36 trillion). Berlin argues that the Polish government had relinquished all demands for reparations under the 1953 deal.

warsaw

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

poland war reparations, poland-germany tensions