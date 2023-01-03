https://sputniknews.com/20230103/man-with-alleged-links-to-daesh-arrested-in-istanbul-for-planning-terrorist-attacks-reports-say-1106009525.html

Man With Alleged Links to Daesh Arrested in Istanbul for Planning Terrorist Attacks, Reports Say

A foreign citizen with alleged links to the Daesh* terrorist group was arrested in Istanbul for planning to commit terrorist attacks in the city's most popular crowded places.

According to Turkish press, a foreigner with alleged ties with the terrorist group was arrested in Istanbul in an operation conducted by the Turkish Interior Ministry and the country's security services. The suspect planned to commit terrorist attacks in crowded areas of Istanbul and posted videos with threats on social media, the news outlet added.During the search, symbols of the terrorist group and cold weapons were found in the house of the suspect, according to the report.Istanbul witnessed a major terrorist attack on November 13, when an explosion occurred on the Istiklal pedestrian tourist street in the center of Istanbul killing six people and injuring 81 others. The attacker, Ahlam Albashir, confessed to having links with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Ankara considers to be a terrorist group.*Daesh (also known as IS/ISIS) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia

