Home Depot Co-Founder ‘Worried About Capitalism’ & Says ‘Nobody Works’ Due to Socialism
The billionaire complained that “socialism” is to blame for Americans having invented so many reasons not to work – “I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid."
The founder of Home Depot has raised eyebrows by claiming he’s “worried about capitalism" and blames “socialism” for what he described as an eroded work ethic among young Americans.
"Nobody works. Nobody gives a damn,” complained Bernard Marcus, the former CEO of the home improvement giant, in an interview
with Financial Times. “Just give it to me. Send me money,” said the billionaire, mocking an imagined contemporary would-be worker.
“I don’t want to work — I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid," Marcus said, presumably imitating America's laborers.
Marcus reportedly insisted that his own economic achievements – and those of large numbers of Americans –- were the result of the economic system in place.
“Capitalism is the basis of Home Depot [and] millions of people have earned this success and had success.”
A survey
published by Pew in September 2022 found that 36% of the US public held a positive opinion of socialism and that 57% had a positive impression of capitalism.
It was unclear to what extent Marcus believed American capitalism had been replaced by socialism – a model which stipulates that the means of production are owned and controlled by society as a whole.
His comments were met with ridicule by social media users, who mocked the former executive for invoking a well-worn trope that US business owners have used to dismiss their workers’ complaints for over a century.
But in the same interview, Marcus also criticized other billionaires in his position who don’t do enough for others while “sitting on a pot of gold.”
“Too timid to jump in, these are people who took great risks in whatever they did, but they’re afraid to take this risk [to get] into the charitable world and help other people. Why, I don’t know.”
Per Financial Times, “some 30 percent” of funds disbursed by his non-profit arm, the Marcus Foundation, go to Zionists causes like the Israel Democracy Institute.
According to Indeed, cashiers at Home Depot are paid $20,000 while customer service representatives are paid $28,834 a year.