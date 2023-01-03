https://sputniknews.com/20230103/french-oscars-bars-those-accused-of-sexual-or-sexist-violence-1106016104.html
The Cesar Awards has closed its doors to participants under investigation for sexual misconduct.
The Academy of Cinema Arts and Techniques in France, which is responsible for giving out the country’s national film award, made the announcement ahead of its awards ceremony next month. The Cesar Awards is dubbed the French Oscars.
It comes amid concerns over possible protests at the February 25 ceremony, as one of the forerunners, 25-years old Sofiane Bennacer who starred in the comedy-drama “Forever Young” (Les Amandiers), is currently being investigated on allegations of rape and violence against his partner – allegations that Bennacer has denied.
The academy stated that facing jail for "violence, notably of (a) sexual or sexist nature" would be considered grounds for exclusion from the awards ceremony, with the move being made "out of respect for the victims," including “presumed” victims.
"It has been decided not to highlight people who may have been put in question by the judiciary for acts of violence," the statement said.
The academy also noted that they are deliberating whether to also bar people with allegations or convictions of sexual misconduct from all future awards and nominations.
The Cesar Awards ceremony triggered protests in 2020 after film director Roman Polanski, who was convicted in the United States in 1977 for unlawful sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl but who fled the country before sentencing, won best director.