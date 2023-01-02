International
https://sputniknews.com/20230102/venezuela-ready-to-normalize-relations-with-us-maduro-says-1105983589.html
Venezuela Ready to Normalize Relations With US, Maduro Says
Venezuela Ready to Normalize Relations With US, Maduro Says
CARACAS (Sputnik) - The government of Venezuela is prepared to advance in the process of normalizing political and diplomatic relations with the United States... 02.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-02T02:59+0000
2023-01-02T02:59+0000
venezuela
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/03/1083296526_0:308:2953:1969_1920x0_80_0_0_5baf1df941a2cd4e9fa52dc4363b97cd.jpg
"Venezuela is prepared, fully prepared to take steps towards a process of normalization and regulation of diplomatic, consular, and political relations with this US government and with the government that may come," Maduro said in a Sunday interview with journalist Ignacio Ramonet. Venezuela broke off diplomatic relations with the US in 2019, after the latter recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's interim president instead of re-elected Nicolas Maduro. Washington, in turn, imposed crippling sanctions on Caracas, targeting the country's oil and financial industries. Contacts between the two countries resumed to some extent in March 2022, when US President Joe Biden sent a delegation to Caracas to negotiate with the Maduro government on the issue of oil supplies amid the energy crisis amplified by Western sanctions against Russia. Talks about a possible thaw in US-Venezuela relations started following reports that the Venezuelan opposition was ready to oust Guaido, and the US indicated it would not interfere in the process. On Friday, the Venezuelan opposition supported, in a second hearing, the elimination of the self-proclaimed "interim government" that Juan Guaido had led since 2019.
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/03/1083296526_161:0:2786:1969_1920x0_80_0_0_04906da061ef3e15db63fe90d02e71de.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
venezuela, us
venezuela, us

Venezuela Ready to Normalize Relations With US, Maduro Says

02:59 GMT 02.01.2023
© AFP 2022 / MARCELO GARCIAHandout picture released by the Venezuelan presidency showing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, speaking during the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of America (ALBA) Summit at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, on June 24, 2021.
Handout picture released by the Venezuelan presidency showing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, speaking during the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of America (ALBA) Summit at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, on June 24, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2023
© AFP 2022 / MARCELO GARCIA
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
CARACAS (Sputnik) - The government of Venezuela is prepared to advance in the process of normalizing political and diplomatic relations with the United States, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says.
"Venezuela is prepared, fully prepared to take steps towards a process of normalization and regulation of diplomatic, consular, and political relations with this US government and with the government that may come," Maduro said in a Sunday interview with journalist Ignacio Ramonet.
Venezuela broke off diplomatic relations with the US in 2019, after the latter recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's interim president instead of re-elected Nicolas Maduro. Washington, in turn, imposed crippling sanctions on Caracas, targeting the country's oil and financial industries.
Contacts between the two countries resumed to some extent in March 2022, when US President Joe Biden sent a delegation to Caracas to negotiate with the Maduro government on the issue of oil supplies amid the energy crisis amplified by Western sanctions against Russia.
Talks about a possible thaw in US-Venezuela relations started following reports that the Venezuelan opposition was ready to oust Guaido, and the US indicated it would not interfere in the process.
On Friday, the Venezuelan opposition supported, in a second hearing, the elimination of the self-proclaimed "interim government" that Juan Guaido had led since 2019.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала