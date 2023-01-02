https://sputniknews.com/20230102/south-korean-president-says-people-fed-up-with-for-show-only-summits-between-north-and-south-1105988095.html

South Korean President Says People Fed Up With 'For Show-Only' Summits Between North and South

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Monday that people were fed up with summits between the leaders of South Korea and North Korea that were "for show only.

Yoon noted that there was no reason to reject the idea of summits, though prior discussions had to take place so as to ensure a useful outcome of the meeting. The situation on the Korean Peninsula has become more tense as North Korean leader Kim Jong -un ordered the development of a new intercontinental ballistic missile system last week to conduct a quick nuclear retaliatory strike. He also said that the United States, under the pretext of strengthening cooperation with South Korea and Japan, was creating an "Asian version of NATO." In response, Seoul said that measures announced by Pyongyang were "absurd" and would only worsen the situation. At the same time, South Korean Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn noted that his country would still "unwaveringly" promote efforts to return to dialogue with the North.

