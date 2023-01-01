https://sputniknews.com/20230101/kim-jong-un-calls-to-boost-nuclear-missile-production-exponentially-as-korean-tensions-grow-1105961898.html
Kim Jong-Un Calls to Boost Nuclear Missile Production ‘Exponentially’ as Korean Tensions Grow
Kim Jong-Un Calls to Boost Nuclear Missile Production ‘Exponentially’ as Korean Tensions Grow
Pyongyang’s apparent plans to upgrade its military capacities comes as prospects for a lasting peace on the peninsula have dimmed amid tit-for-tat military... 01.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-01T02:30+0000
2023-01-01T02:30+0000
2023-01-01T02:25+0000
military
north korea
south korea
tensions
korean peninsula
kim jong-un
nuclear weapons
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1c/1105852343_0:5:1213:687_1920x0_80_0_0_8faed7129215e5fccc9de71ce910bd15.png
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un urged a major increase in the domestic manufacture of nuclear warheads Saturday, citing the emergence of South Korea as an “obvious enemy” to the nation.During a plenary meeting of the Workers' Party of Korea, Kim condemned Washington and Seoul for carrying out a “plot to isolate and stifle” Pyongyang, and urged a major boost in military capabilities.Additionally, Kim – who serves as the chairman of the party – “presented the task of developing another intercontinental ballistic missile system with a rapid nuclear counter-attack capability as its basic mission,” the official KCNA news service reportedly explained.The comments came just a day after Seoul accused Pyongyang of launching three ballistic missiles to the east of the Korean peninsula, and less than a week after both sides attempted to use drones to infiltrate one another’s airspace. Military tests carried out by each of the rivals have surged in recent months.Kim’s remarks mirrored aggressive rhetoric by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who insisted on Thursday that “to obtain peace, we must prepare for a war that [we can win] overwhelmingly.”Just three years ago, the possibility of peace on the peninsula seemed within reach, and multiple trilateral summits were held featuring Kim, then-South Korean President Moon Jae-In, and then-US President Donald Trump. But talks between American and North Korean negotiators broke down after a single day, with the latter citing US intransigence.
https://sputniknews.com/20221230/north-korea-reportedly-launches-unidentified-projectile-toward-sea-of-japan-1105936902.html
south korea
korean peninsula
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1c/1105852343_144:0:1067:692_1920x0_80_0_0_e6d349798df07cf7b966cb8071170ac9.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
north korea, south korea, tensions, korean peninsula, kim jong-un, nuclear weapons
north korea, south korea, tensions, korean peninsula, kim jong-un, nuclear weapons
Kim Jong-Un Calls to Boost Nuclear Missile Production ‘Exponentially’ as Korean Tensions Grow
Pyongyang’s apparent plans to upgrade its military capacities comes as prospects for a lasting peace on the peninsula have dimmed amid tit-for-tat military tests.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un urged
a major increase in the domestic manufacture of nuclear warheads Saturday, citing the emergence of South Korea as an “obvious enemy” to the nation.
“In a situation where South Korea has become doubtlessly an obvious enemy, the mass production of tactical nuclear weapons is important and necessary and there is a need to exponentially increase the number of nuclear warheads," foreign media is reporting Kim to have said.
During a plenary meeting of the Workers' Party of Korea, Kim condemned Washington and Seoul for carrying out a “plot to isolate and stifle” Pyongyang, and urged a major boost in military capabilities.
Additionally, Kim – who serves as the chairman of the party – “presented the task of developing another intercontinental ballistic missile system with a rapid nuclear counter-attack capability as its basic mission,” the official KCNA news service reportedly explained.
The comments came just a day after Seoul accused Pyongyang of launching three ballistic missiles to the east of the Korean peninsula, and less than a week after both sides attempted to use drones to infiltrate one another’s airspace. Military tests carried out by each of the rivals have surged in recent months.
30 December 2022, 23:18 GMT
Kim’s remarks mirrored aggressive rhetoric by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who insisted
on Thursday that “to obtain peace, we must prepare for a war that [we can win] overwhelmingly.”
Just three years ago, the possibility of peace on the peninsula seemed within reach, and multiple trilateral summits were held featuring Kim, then-South Korean President Moon Jae-In, and then-US President Donald Trump. But talks between American and North Korean negotiators broke down after a single day, with the latter citing US intransigence.