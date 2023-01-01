https://sputniknews.com/20230101/kim-jong-un-calls-to-boost-nuclear-missile-production-exponentially-as-korean-tensions-grow-1105961898.html

Kim Jong-Un Calls to Boost Nuclear Missile Production ‘Exponentially’ as Korean Tensions Grow

Pyongyang’s apparent plans to upgrade its military capacities comes as prospects for a lasting peace on the peninsula have dimmed amid tit-for-tat military... 01.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-01T02:30+0000

2023-01-01T02:30+0000

2023-01-01T02:25+0000

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un urged a major increase in the domestic manufacture of nuclear warheads Saturday, citing the emergence of South Korea as an “obvious enemy” to the nation.During a plenary meeting of the Workers' Party of Korea, Kim condemned Washington and Seoul for carrying out a “plot to isolate and stifle” Pyongyang, and urged a major boost in military capabilities.Additionally, Kim – who serves as the chairman of the party – “presented the task of developing another intercontinental ballistic missile system with a rapid nuclear counter-attack capability as its basic mission,” the official KCNA news service reportedly explained.The comments came just a day after Seoul accused Pyongyang of launching three ballistic missiles to the east of the Korean peninsula, and less than a week after both sides attempted to use drones to infiltrate one another’s airspace. Military tests carried out by each of the rivals have surged in recent months.Kim’s remarks mirrored aggressive rhetoric by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who insisted on Thursday that “to obtain peace, we must prepare for a war that [we can win] overwhelmingly.”Just three years ago, the possibility of peace on the peninsula seemed within reach, and multiple trilateral summits were held featuring Kim, then-South Korean President Moon Jae-In, and then-US President Donald Trump. But talks between American and North Korean negotiators broke down after a single day, with the latter citing US intransigence.

Wyatt Reed

