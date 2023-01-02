International
Pele's Funeral Takes Place in Santos, Brazil
Pele's Funeral Takes Place in Santos, Brazil
Sputnik is live from the city of Santos in Brazil, where the funeral of football legend Pele takes place on Monday, January 2
Sputnik is live from the city of Santos in Brazil, where the funeral of football legend Pele takes place. The 2-day-long ceremony will be hosted on the Vila Belmiro Stadium in the state of Sao Paulo – the home of the Santos FC team, where Pele spent most of his career.Pele died at the age of 82 after a long battle with cancer. The famous football player, who started his career back in 1956, is considered the greatest striker of all time, scoring 1,279 goals in 1,363 games – a Guinness World Record. In 1999, the International Olympic Committee named Pele Athlete of the Century.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
Pele's Funeral Takes Place in Santos, Brazil

02.01.2023
Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro previously declared three days of mourning for the football icon, who succumbed to cancer on December 29.
Sputnik is live from the city of Santos in Brazil, where the funeral of football legend Pele takes place. The 2-day-long ceremony will be hosted on the Vila Belmiro Stadium in the state of Sao Paulo – the home of the Santos FC team, where Pele spent most of his career.
Pele died at the age of 82 after a long battle with cancer. The famous football player, who started his career back in 1956, is considered the greatest striker of all time, scoring 1,279 goals in 1,363 games – a Guinness World Record. In 1999, the International Olympic Committee named Pele Athlete of the Century.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
