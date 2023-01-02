https://sputniknews.com/20230102/peles-funeral-takes-place-in-santos-brazil-1105986735.html

Pele's Funeral Takes Place in Santos, Brazil

Sputnik is live from the city of Santos in Brazil, where the funeral of football legend Pele takes place on Monday, January 2

Sputnik is live from the city of Santos in Brazil, where the funeral of football legend Pele takes place. The 2-day-long ceremony will be hosted on the Vila Belmiro Stadium in the state of Sao Paulo – the home of the Santos FC team, where Pele spent most of his career.Pele died at the age of 82 after a long battle with cancer. The famous football player, who started his career back in 1956, is considered the greatest striker of all time, scoring 1,279 goals in 1,363 games – a Guinness World Record. In 1999, the International Olympic Committee named Pele Athlete of the Century.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

