https://sputniknews.com/20230102/peles-funeral-takes-place-in-santos-brazil-1105986735.html
Pele's Funeral Takes Place in Santos, Brazil
Pele's Funeral Takes Place in Santos, Brazil
Sputnik is live from the city of Santos in Brazil, where the funeral of football legend Pele takes place on Monday, January 2
2023-01-02T13:01+0000
2023-01-02T13:01+0000
2023-01-02T13:02+0000
americas
pele
soccer
sport
football
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/02/1105993437_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ac64ba0e1f25d3e163b57d855b633dbc.jpg
Sputnik is live from the city of Santos in Brazil, where the funeral of football legend Pele takes place. The 2-day-long ceremony will be hosted on the Vila Belmiro Stadium in the state of Sao Paulo – the home of the Santos FC team, where Pele spent most of his career.Pele died at the age of 82 after a long battle with cancer. The famous football player, who started his career back in 1956, is considered the greatest striker of all time, scoring 1,279 goals in 1,363 games – a Guinness World Record. In 1999, the International Olympic Committee named Pele Athlete of the Century.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/02/1105993437_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1b31e7f8c838e7a0bff199fd97af0174.jpg
Pele's Funeral Takes Place in Santos, Brazil
Pele's Funeral Takes Place in Santos, Brazil
2023-01-02T13:01+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
pele dies, pele's funeral, why pele died, goals pele managed to shoot, pele records
pele dies, pele's funeral, why pele died, goals pele managed to shoot, pele records
Pele's Funeral Takes Place in Santos, Brazil
13:01 GMT 02.01.2023 (Updated: 13:02 GMT 02.01.2023)
Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro previously declared three days of mourning for the football icon, who succumbed to cancer on December 29.
Sputnik is live from the city of Santos in Brazil, where the funeral of football legend Pele takes place. The 2-day-long ceremony will be hosted on the Vila Belmiro Stadium in the state of Sao Paulo – the home of the Santos FC team, where Pele spent most of his career.
Pele died at the age of 82 after a long battle with cancer. The famous football player, who started his career back in 1956, is considered the greatest striker of all time, scoring 1,279 goals in 1,363 games – a Guinness World Record. In 1999, the International Olympic Committee named Pele Athlete of the Century.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!