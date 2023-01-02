https://sputniknews.com/20230102/kim-jong-un-pays-tribute-to-memory-of-north-koreas-former-leaders-1105984768.html

Kim Jong Un Pays Tribute to Memory of North Korea’s Former Leaders

Kim Jong Un Pays Tribute to Memory of North Korea’s Former Leaders

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang on the occasion of the New Year.

2023-01-02T05:25+0000

2023-01-02T05:25+0000

2023-01-02T05:25+0000

world

north korea

asia & pacific

kim jong-un

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0d/1095501313_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_38bc668478e6dfc6205a7aea0ecd4349.jpg

"Accompanying him were Kim Tok Hun, Jo Yong Won, Choe Ryong Hae and Ri Pyong Chol, members of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the WPK [Workers' Party of Korea] Central Committee, and other members of the leadership body of the Party Central Committee," KCNA said on Monday. Kim Jong Un and other participants in the Sunday ceremony laid flowers at the statues of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il. Kim Jong Un also visited the immortality halls where Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il lie, KCNA said. On Sunday, KCNA reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin had sent North Korean leader Kim Jong Un congratulations on the New Year.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kim jong un, north korean leaders, kumsusan palace of the sun, is kim jong un in 2023,