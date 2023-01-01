Uganda Airlines to Launch Flights to UK
14:50 GMT 01.01.2023 (Updated: 14:53 GMT 01.01.2023)
© AFP 2022 / ISAAC KASAMANIA Uganda Airlines Bombadier aircraft prepares for departure at Entebbe airport during the launch of Uganda Airline’s maiden flight to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi on August 27, 2019. - Uganda's national carrier, the Uganda Airlines made an inaugural flight from Entebbe International Airport to Nairobi, in a plan by the east African nation to relaunch the entity more that 20 years after it was liquidated.
The East African national carrier was founded in 2018 as a revival of the older Uganda Airlines, which flew from 1976 to 2011. The company currently flies to eleven destinations in East Africa and the Middle East. It is seeking to expand its network to Asia and Europe.
Uganda Airlines is planning to launch flights to London's Heathrow through Nairobi, Kenya, after the carrier won approval from UK authorities to operate the service through an intermediate airport, according to local media.
The company’s application for services received preliminary approval from the UK. However, it will take about two years for the UKCAA to carry out its security vetting of Uganda’s Entebbe International Airport, where the airline is based.
“In principle, we have two options – to wait until Entebbe International Airport has gone through a security audit by the UKCAA [United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority] so that we can fly direct from there, or go through a third country whose airport already has the necessary clearances,” Uganda Airlines Chief Executive Jenifer Bamuturaki is quoted as saying.
Uganda Airlines has been offered six intermediate airports which have UKCAA security clearance in Kenya, Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Tunisia and Turkey. The stop-over is expected to be purely technical.
The airline's chief executive stated that the company held meetings to consider all the third-country options in a bid to find the best one to suit its operations. According to her, Kenya is a great option, but like Morocco, Tunisia and Turkey, "it would involve some deviation off the regular flying track." Ghana has already been ruled out, while the airline is also examining the suitability of Algeria's and Egypt's airports.
She noted that the carrier is set to activate the arrangements it had previously reached with the UK to start operating during the summer of 2023.
“We now have to confirm with them and set up arrangements in line with our cargo designation. On the ground, we had already set up at the airport and what is left is for us to set up a marketing office and reactivate the slots we were initially allocated,” she said.