International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20230101/russia-seeks-to-expand-parliamentary-cooperation-with-mozambique-council-speaker-says-1105966948.html
Russia Seeks to Expand Parliamentary Cooperation With Mozambique, Council Speaker Says
Russia Seeks to Expand Parliamentary Cooperation With Mozambique, Council Speaker Says
Russia seeks to expand parliamentary cooperation with Mozambique, according to Valentina Matviyenko, speaker of the Federation Council, the upper house of Russia’s parliament.
2023-01-01T08:10+0000
2023-01-01T08:10+0000
africa
southern africa
brazil
mozambique
valentina matviyenko
russian federation council
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/01/1105967046_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_e461c361baec4f257e60c401a4fe3a65.jpg
Russia seeks to expand parliamentary cooperation with Mozambique, according to Valentina Matviyenko, speaker of the Federation Council, the upper house of Russia’s parliament. The statement was made during her meeting with Esperança Bias, President of the Assembly of the Republic of Mozambique, in Brazil. Matviyenko reminded that Bias was officially invited to Russia in 2023. The Russian legislator expressed hope that her Mozambican counterpart would make such a visit. She was the head of the Russian delegation that was in Mozambique from May 30 to June 1, 2022, meeting with President Filipe Nyusi, Prime Minister Adriano Maleiane as well as Esperança Bias. After the visit, Matviyenko declared that the sides had agreed on accelerating work to expand the legal framework of interstate relations and signed an agreement to deepen parliamentary ties.Matviyenko noted that she and her colleagues remain very impressed by their visit to the African country and the warm welcome they enjoyed.
https://sputniknews.com/20221113/mozambique-dispatches-inaugural-shipment-of-liquified-natural-gas-to-europe-amid-energy-crisis-1104078497.html
africa
southern africa
brazil
mozambique
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Petr Baryshnikov
Petr Baryshnikov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/01/1105967046_0:0:2667:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_29a8c39f9af5d8ead27bcb15f3861645.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
valentina matviyenko, russia senate, federation council, russia africa, russia mozambique, mozambique parliament, esperanca bias, assembly of the republic
valentina matviyenko, russia senate, federation council, russia africa, russia mozambique, mozambique parliament, esperanca bias, assembly of the republic

Russia Seeks to Expand Parliamentary Cooperation With Mozambique, Council Speaker Says

08:10 GMT 01.01.2023
© AFP 2022 / YURI KADOBNOVSenate speaker Valentina Matviyenko walks before Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's annual address to the State Duma, the lower chamber of Russia's parliament, in Moscow on April 17, 2019
Senate speaker Valentina Matviyenko walks before Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's annual address to the State Duma, the lower chamber of Russia's parliament, in Moscow on April 17, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2023
© AFP 2022 / YURI KADOBNOV
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Petr Baryshnikov
All materialsWrite to the author
Valentina Matviyenko arrived in Brazil to officially represent Russia at the inauguration of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as the President of the BRICS member country.
Russia seeks to expand parliamentary cooperation with Mozambique, according to Valentina Matviyenko, speaker of the Federation Council, the upper house of Russia’s parliament.
The statement was made during her meeting with Esperança Bias, President of the Assembly of the Republic of Mozambique, in Brazil. Matviyenko reminded that Bias was officially invited to Russia in 2023. The Russian legislator expressed hope that her Mozambican counterpart would make such a visit.
"During this visit, we could sign a plan of specific measures of inter-parliamentary cooperation, a kind of road map for the next two years. If you support this, we could start working on it," Matviyenko said.
She was the head of the Russian delegation that was in Mozambique from May 30 to June 1, 2022, meeting with President Filipe Nyusi, Prime Minister Adriano Maleiane as well as Esperança Bias. After the visit, Matviyenko declared that the sides had agreed on accelerating work to expand the legal framework of interstate relations and signed an agreement to deepen parliamentary ties.
Matviyenko noted that she and her colleagues remain very impressed by their visit to the African country and the warm welcome they enjoyed.

"And of course, we attach great importance to the agreement on inter-parliamentary cooperation signed with you. We believe that this is such an important step in strengthening and expanding our parliamentary cooperation," she added.

LNG (liquefied natural gas) tanker 'Golar Igloo' arrives in the port of Eemshaven, north of Groningen, on September 4, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2022
Africa
Mozambique Dispatches Inaugural Shipment of Liquified Natural Gas to Europe Amid Energy Crisis
13 November 2022, 16:01 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала