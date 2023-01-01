https://sputniknews.com/20230101/russia-seeks-to-expand-parliamentary-cooperation-with-mozambique-council-speaker-says-1105966948.html

Russia Seeks to Expand Parliamentary Cooperation With Mozambique, Council Speaker Says

Russia Seeks to Expand Parliamentary Cooperation With Mozambique, Council Speaker Says

Russia seeks to expand parliamentary cooperation with Mozambique, according to Valentina Matviyenko, speaker of the Federation Council, the upper house of Russia’s parliament.

2023-01-01T08:10+0000

2023-01-01T08:10+0000

2023-01-01T08:10+0000

africa

southern africa

brazil

mozambique

valentina matviyenko

russian federation council

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/01/1105967046_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_e461c361baec4f257e60c401a4fe3a65.jpg

Russia seeks to expand parliamentary cooperation with Mozambique, according to Valentina Matviyenko, speaker of the Federation Council, the upper house of Russia’s parliament. The statement was made during her meeting with Esperança Bias, President of the Assembly of the Republic of Mozambique, in Brazil. Matviyenko reminded that Bias was officially invited to Russia in 2023. The Russian legislator expressed hope that her Mozambican counterpart would make such a visit. She was the head of the Russian delegation that was in Mozambique from May 30 to June 1, 2022, meeting with President Filipe Nyusi, Prime Minister Adriano Maleiane as well as Esperança Bias. After the visit, Matviyenko declared that the sides had agreed on accelerating work to expand the legal framework of interstate relations and signed an agreement to deepen parliamentary ties.Matviyenko noted that she and her colleagues remain very impressed by their visit to the African country and the warm welcome they enjoyed.

https://sputniknews.com/20221113/mozambique-dispatches-inaugural-shipment-of-liquified-natural-gas-to-europe-amid-energy-crisis-1104078497.html

africa

southern africa

brazil

mozambique

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Petr Baryshnikov

Petr Baryshnikov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Petr Baryshnikov

valentina matviyenko, russia senate, federation council, russia africa, russia mozambique, mozambique parliament, esperanca bias, assembly of the republic