https://sputniknews.com/20230101/russia-seeks-to-expand-parliamentary-cooperation-with-mozambique-council-speaker-says-1105966948.html
Russia Seeks to Expand Parliamentary Cooperation With Mozambique, Council Speaker Says
Russia Seeks to Expand Parliamentary Cooperation With Mozambique, Council Speaker Says
Russia seeks to expand parliamentary cooperation with Mozambique, according to Valentina Matviyenko, speaker of the Federation Council, the upper house of Russia’s parliament.
2023-01-01T08:10+0000
2023-01-01T08:10+0000
2023-01-01T08:10+0000
africa
southern africa
brazil
mozambique
valentina matviyenko
russian federation council
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/01/1105967046_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_e461c361baec4f257e60c401a4fe3a65.jpg
Russia seeks to expand parliamentary cooperation with Mozambique, according to Valentina Matviyenko, speaker of the Federation Council, the upper house of Russia’s parliament. The statement was made during her meeting with Esperança Bias, President of the Assembly of the Republic of Mozambique, in Brazil. Matviyenko reminded that Bias was officially invited to Russia in 2023. The Russian legislator expressed hope that her Mozambican counterpart would make such a visit. She was the head of the Russian delegation that was in Mozambique from May 30 to June 1, 2022, meeting with President Filipe Nyusi, Prime Minister Adriano Maleiane as well as Esperança Bias. After the visit, Matviyenko declared that the sides had agreed on accelerating work to expand the legal framework of interstate relations and signed an agreement to deepen parliamentary ties.Matviyenko noted that she and her colleagues remain very impressed by their visit to the African country and the warm welcome they enjoyed.
https://sputniknews.com/20221113/mozambique-dispatches-inaugural-shipment-of-liquified-natural-gas-to-europe-amid-energy-crisis-1104078497.html
africa
southern africa
brazil
mozambique
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/01/1105967046_0:0:2667:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_29a8c39f9af5d8ead27bcb15f3861645.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
valentina matviyenko, russia senate, federation council, russia africa, russia mozambique, mozambique parliament, esperanca bias, assembly of the republic
valentina matviyenko, russia senate, federation council, russia africa, russia mozambique, mozambique parliament, esperanca bias, assembly of the republic
Russia Seeks to Expand Parliamentary Cooperation With Mozambique, Council Speaker Says
Valentina Matviyenko arrived in Brazil to officially represent Russia at the inauguration of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as the President of the BRICS member country.
Russia seeks to expand parliamentary cooperation with Mozambique
, according to Valentina Matviyenko, speaker of the Federation Council, the upper house of Russia’s parliament.
The statement was made during her meeting with Esperança Bias, President of the Assembly of the Republic of Mozambique, in Brazil. Matviyenko reminded that Bias was officially invited to Russia in 2023. The Russian legislator expressed hope that her Mozambican counterpart would make such a visit.
"During this visit, we could sign a plan of specific measures of inter-parliamentary cooperation, a kind of road map for the next two years. If you support this, we could start working on it," Matviyenko said.
She was the head of the Russian delegation that was in Mozambique from May 30 to June 1, 2022, meeting with President Filipe Nyusi, Prime Minister Adriano Maleiane as well as Esperança Bias. After the visit, Matviyenko declared that the sides had agreed on accelerating work to expand the legal framework of interstate relations and signed an agreement to deepen parliamentary ties.
Matviyenko noted that she and her colleagues remain very impressed by their visit to the African country and the warm welcome they enjoyed.
"And of course, we attach great importance to the agreement on inter-parliamentary cooperation signed with you. We believe that this is such an important step in strengthening and expanding our parliamentary cooperation," she added.
13 November 2022, 16:01 GMT