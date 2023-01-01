International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Istanbul Grain Deal
On July 22, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, and the UN signed a deal in Istanbul to resume grain exports through Ukrainian ports and clear the way for Russian food and fertilizers to access global markets, in a bid to stabilize surging food prices worldwide amid sanctions on Russia.
https://sputniknews.com/20230101/erdogan-more-than-16mln-tonnes-of-agricultural-products-exported-via-grain-corridor-1105973793.html
Erdogan: More Than 16Mln Tonnes of Agricultural Products Exported via Grain Corridor
Erdogan: More Than 16Mln Tonnes of Agricultural Products Exported via Grain Corridor
More than 16 million tonnes of agricultural products were exported from Ukraine under the grain deal, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.
2023-01-01T10:34+0000
2023-01-01T10:34+0000
recep tayyip erdogan
grain
russia
ukraine
turkey
the united nations (un)
istanbul grain deal
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/08/1082574921_0:0:3182:1790_1920x0_80_0_0_22c6ccbb340620c0d7b02e7be3f1c921.jpg
"Thanks to the corridor that we opened, more than 16 million tons of grain and grain products left the ports of Ukraine and reached the whole world," Erdogan said on Twitter.On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations struck a deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. The agreement was initially set to expire on November 19, with a possibility of extension if signatories consent. It was extended for 120 days on November 17.
https://sputniknews.com/20221224/turkey-exported-15mln-tonnes-of-agricultural-products-under-grain-deal-1105760024.html
russia
ukraine
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/08/1082574921_227:0:2956:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9a0049ddb9a62d3d72bf4a362c5aa6c3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, turkey, ukraine, grain deal, erdogan, russia-ukraine grain deal, un-brokered grain deal, grain deal istanbul
russia, turkey, ukraine, grain deal, erdogan, russia-ukraine grain deal, un-brokered grain deal, grain deal istanbul

Erdogan: More Than 16Mln Tonnes of Agricultural Products Exported via Grain Corridor

10:34 GMT 01.01.2023
© AFP 2022 / ADEM ALTANTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech following an evaluation meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on April 5, 2021. - Erdogan on April 5, 2021, accused dozens of retired admirals of eyeing a "political coup" by attacking his plans for a canal linking the Black Sea to the Mediterranean. Erdogan's fury was directed at a letter published by 104 former admirals over the weekend urging him to abide by the terms of the 1936 Montreux Convention.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech following an evaluation meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on April 5, 2021. - Erdogan on April 5, 2021, accused dozens of retired admirals of eyeing a political coup by attacking his plans for a canal linking the Black Sea to the Mediterranean. Erdogan's fury was directed at a letter published by 104 former admirals over the weekend urging him to abide by the terms of the 1936 Montreux Convention. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2023
© AFP 2022 / ADEM ALTAN
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ANKARA (Sputnik) - More than 16 million tonnes of agricultural products were exported from Ukraine under the grain deal, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.
"Thanks to the corridor that we opened, more than 16 million tons of grain and grain products left the ports of Ukraine and reached the whole world," Erdogan said on Twitter.
A view shows wheat to be harvested in a field in Zaporozhye region, Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2022
Istanbul Grain Deal
Turkey Exported 15Mln Tonnes of Agricultural Products Under Grain Deal
24 December 2022, 13:31 GMT
On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations struck a deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. The agreement was initially set to expire on November 19, with a possibility of extension if signatories consent. It was extended for 120 days on November 17.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала