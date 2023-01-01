https://sputniknews.com/20230101/canada-to-require-air-travelers-from-china-to-present-negative-covid-19-test-result-1105962360.html

Canada to Require Air Travelers From China to Present Negative COVID-19 Test Result

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canada is introducing a mandatory coronavirus test for plane passengers arriving from China, the country’s government informs. 01.01.2023, Sputnik International

"As of 12:01 a.m. EST [05:01 GMT] on January 5, all air travellers who are two years of age and older, arriving on flights originating from the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong or Macao, will need to provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test result, taken no more than two days before their departure, to the airline prior to boarding," the Public Health Agency of Canada said in a Saturday statement. According to the release, passengers who tested positive for COVID-19 more than 10 days before their departure flight, but no more than 90 days, "can provide the airline with documentation of their prior positive, in place of a negative test result." On Friday, both France and the United Kingdom announced that passengers arriving from China will be required to present negative COVID-19 test results beginning the first week of January. On Wednesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that, starting from January 5, the United States was going to require international travelers coming from China to test negative for COVID-19 prior to entering the country. Italy and Spain, as well as several other countries, have also introduced precautionary measures amid a surge in coronavirus cases in China, where harsh COVID-19 restrictions were eased at the start of December. The Moroccan authorities have banned all travelers arriving from China from entering the country.

