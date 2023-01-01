https://sputniknews.com/20230101/brazilian-president-lula-da-silva-sworn-into-office-marking-his-third-term-1105981870.html

Brazilian President Lula da Silva Sworn Into Office Marking His Third Term

Brazilian President Lula da Silva Sworn Into Office Marking His Third Term

On Sunday the 77-year-old leftist was sworn into office for his third term as Brazil’s president. The ceremony took place before Congress in the country’s... 01.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-01T21:16+0000

2023-01-01T21:16+0000

2023-01-01T21:16+0000

brazil

lula da silva

bolsonaro

politics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/18/1105765577_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_59afffa16417f5cc86b6bc47e5282d1a.jpg

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took office on Sunday for his third term as Brazil’s president. Lula, a former metalworker, opened his speech during the ceremony by criticizing the work of Bolsonaro, who chose to skip the ceremony and instead flee to Florida: breaking Brazil’s political tradition of handing the yellow-and-green presidential sash to one’s successor which was first established in 1985 following the end of the country’s military dictatorship.According to the Agence France-Presse (AFP) speaking openly about the work of his predecessor, Lula pledged to use his government to undo years of economic decline, funding cuts in health, education and science, and the “stupidity” of using the nation’s resources for private gain."The mandate we received, in the face of opponents inspired by fascism, will be defended through our democratic constitution. We will respond to hate with love, to lies with the truth, to terrorism and violence with the law."Lula, who began serving a 12-year sentence in 2018 before the country’s Supreme Court annulled the case releasing him from jail a year later, arrived at the ceremony in a black convertible Rolls-Royce and stepped out in a blue suit and tie. He was joined by his wife First Lady Rosangela “Janja” da Silva and Vice President Geraldo Alckmin.Bolsonaro’s supporters have threatened violence and have called for a military overthrow in order to keep him in office. About 8,000 police were deployed during the ceremony following an arrest last week of one individual who planned to leave a tanker truck filled with explosives near the capital’s airport. Another man was arrested on Sunday after he tried to enter the ceremony with a knife and fireworks.Despite threats of violence from his predecessor’s protestors, Lula was met by a crowd of 30,000 supporters while an additional tens of thousands of supporters gathered on the capital’s esplanade to celebrate.

brazil

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

brazil, lula da silva, bolsonaro, politics