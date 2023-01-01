Armed Man Detained by Cops After Attempting to Infiltrate Lula da Silva's Inauguration - Reports

https://sputniknews.com/20230101/armed-man-detained-by-cops-after-attempting-to-infiltrate-lula-da-silvas-inauguration---reports-1105980378.html
The inauguration of Lula da Silva, who won the Brazilian presidential election last year, took place on January 1 in the country's capital.
Authorities in Brazil have detained a man armed with a knife and an explosive device who attempted to infiltrate the inauguration of the country's newly elected president, Lula da Silva.Earlier this week, Brazil's Supreme Court has announced a ban on the carrying of arms in the country's capital of Brasilia for the duration of Lula's swearing-in ceremony."A temporary suspension of the right to carry any type of firearms and ammunition has been issued," the court said in a statement.DETAILS TO FOLLOW
17:00 GMT 01.01.2023 (Updated: 17:09 GMT 01.01.2023)
The inauguration of Lula da Silva, who won the Brazilian presidential election last year, took place on January 1 in the country's capital.
Authorities in Brazil have detained a man armed with a knife and an explosive device who attempted to infiltrate the inauguration of the country's newly elected president, Lula da Silva.
Earlier this week, Brazil's Supreme Court has announced a ban on the carrying of arms in the country's capital of Brasilia for the duration of Lula's swearing-in ceremony.
"A temporary suspension of the right to carry any type of firearms and ammunition has been issued," the court said in a statement.