Armed Man Detained by Cops After Attempting to Infiltrate Lula da Silva's Inauguration - Reports

The inauguration of Lula da Silva, who won the Brazilian presidential election last year, took place on January 1 in the country's capital. 01.01.2023, Sputnik International

Authorities in Brazil have detained a man armed with a knife and an explosive device who attempted to infiltrate the inauguration of the country's newly elected president, Lula da Silva.Earlier this week, Brazil's Supreme Court has announced a ban on the carrying of arms in the country's capital of Brasilia for the duration of Lula's swearing-in ceremony."A temporary suspension of the right to carry any type of firearms and ammunition has been issued," the court said in a statement.DETAILS TO FOLLOW

