https://sputniknews.com/20221231/the-driest-news-network-cnn-cuts-booze-from-nye-broadcast-after-cohen-cooper-fiasco-1105940536.html

The Driest News Network: CNN Cuts Booze From NYE Broadcast After Cohen-Cooper Fiasco

The Driest News Network: CNN Cuts Booze From NYE Broadcast After Cohen-Cooper Fiasco

In May, WarnerMedia merged with Discovery, changing the corporate ownership of CNN. Months prior, longtime CNN President Jeff Zucker stepped down after it was... 31.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-31T04:03+0000

2022-12-31T04:03+0000

2022-12-31T03:59+0000

cnn

new year's eve

anderson cooper

don lemon

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101738/52/1017385212_0:264:2816:1848_1920x0_80_0_0_534befd1a5fc64aa74cf84629d3b1fc9.jpg

If watching the normally uptight and wooden CNN anchors get loosey-goosey on New Year’s Eve was a regular event during your New Year’s celebrations, you may want to find another channel to watch this year.According to The Washington Post, CNN head Chris Licht has asked the network’s New Year’s Eve Celebration hosts not to drink on air this year, ending what had recently become a tradition for the normally stuffy news network.The decision appears to be the result of the anchors getting a little too loose during last year’s broadcast. Host Andy Cohen, who is a host for BravoTV the rest of the year, went on a rant criticizing former New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio. Also during that broadcast, Don Lemon appeared intoxicated while getting his ear pierced and told critics that they “can kiss my behind” on air.Meanwhile, Cooper and Cohen were taking shots of Tequila every hour during the leadup to midnight. Cooper appeared to have trouble handling the spirit, coughing after shots, saying it tastes “like burning your lungs” and slumping after an interview with rapper 50 Cent.Licht told employees in November to expect a more subdued celebration this year. According to a recording of his comments to employees The Post obtained, Licht said he does not think having their anchors drink on the air adds to their credibility. The Post also notes it spoke to several current and former CNN employees who support the move.Longtime CNN rival Fox News, on the other hand, has indicated their anchors are ready to party hard on New Year’s Eve. “While other networks are dialing down the fun, here at Fox News our party is just getting started,” Fox & Friends host Rachel Campos-Duffy told viewers last week.The CNN New Year’s celebration will again be hosted in New York by Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper. At 12:30 a.m. EST, they will hand the broadcast to Don Lemon, who will be hosting out of New Orleans.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

cnn, new year's eve, anderson cooper, don lemon