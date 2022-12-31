https://sputniknews.com/20221231/pioneering-us-journalist-barbara-walters-dead-at-93-1105938658.html

Pioneering US Journalist Barbara Walters Dead at 93

Legendary News broadcaster Barbara Walters has died, she was 93. Her death was announced by ABC news in a special broadcast. 31.12.2022, Sputnik International

Legendary News broadcaster Barbara Walters has died, she was 93. Her death was announced by ABC news in a special broadcast.Barbara Walters joined ABC in 1972 and quickly became a household name in the United States. She was the first female anchor on an evening news program and in 1979 became a co-host of the award-winning "20/20" news show. In 1997, she launched "The View." Both 20/20 and The View remain staples on American televisions screens today.Walters' career spanned five decades, during which she won 12 Emmy awards. She is survived by her daughter Jacqueline Dena Guber.Known for her interviews, Walters got her start as a correspondent before working her way up to news anchor."We were all influenced by Barbara Walters," ABC News' David Muir said in a tribute that aired Friday. Muir called her an "extraordinary human being, journalist, pioneer, legend."Posting on Twitter, Disney CEO and former President of President of ABC Television, Bob Igor posted on Twitter about Walters' life and death.Walters was born on September 25, 1929 in Boston, Massachusetts to Dena and Louis Walters. Her dad was a nightclub owner and Walters joined the news business after her family went broke. She went on to interview some of the richest and most powerful people in the world.Walters' longtime representative and friend Cindi Berger responded to the news by calling Walters "a trailblazer not only for female journalists but for all women," noting that she passed away peacefully and while surrounded by loved ones in her home. Before working at ABC, Walters graduated from Sarah Lawrence College in the 1950s and got work as a writer for NBC's Today show in 1961. Later she would become the show's first female host and won her first Emmy for her work there in 1975. The next year she would join ABC's Evening News as the first female co-anchor of an evening news program.During a 2014 ceremony that renamed part of the ABC News' Headquarters "The Barbara Walters Building" Walters explained what she thinks her legacy is.MORE DETAILS TO COME.

