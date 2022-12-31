https://sputniknews.com/20221231/digitalization-brings-kenyans-eplatform-to-pay-for-state-services-online-1105957259.html

Digitalization Brings Kenyans ePlatform to Pay for State Services Online

Digitalization Brings Kenyans ePlatform to Pay for State Services Online

Kenya’s government has announced that all payments for state services will be made online through the eCitizen portal designed to enhance the process of service delivery.

Kenya’s government has announced that all payments for state services will be made online through the eCitizen portal designed to enhance the process of their delivery. According to the secretary, Kenyans can pay for government services using a single bill number. The eCitizen platform, which is “a wholly owned domain" and official portal of the government, is integrated with all electronic payment systems available in the country, including mobile money services. Once the transaction is made, a user gets a receipt generated by the system. The unique identifier for the country's citizens is their national identity card, while foreigners use an alien identity card. As for entities, companies and institutions, the identifier is their registration number. By promoting the use of digital payment platform, the government is seeking to raise revenue collection and minimize its costs. It is also expected to improve service delivery. The announcement comes as part of President Ruto's plan to ensure that all government services are digitized within the next six to twelve months. During his visit to Washington DC this month, he told the media that his administration wants "to help Kenyans get services at their comfort zone.” The president repeatedly highlighted the government's commitment to boost digitalization in the country. In particular, speaking during the Jamhuri Day celebrations in Nairobi, which were themed “Connect, Innovate and Inspire,” Ruto stated that the government is going to install 100,000 km of digital highway in the form of fibreoptic cables to extend internet access to every part of the country. He also noted that the government is set to create one million jobs from "technology space."

