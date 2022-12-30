https://sputniknews.com/20221230/ussr-defended-african-countries-helped-asia-foreign-diplomats-say-1105916934.html

USSR Defended African Countries, Helped Asia, Foreign Diplomats Say

The Soviet Union relied on the principle of internationalism, seeking to support the processes of decolonization and independence, primarily of the countries of Asia and Africa, which for a long time provided not only political, but also economic assistance.

In foreign policy, the Soviet Union relied on the principle of internationalism, seeking to support the processes of decolonization and the acquisition of statehood and independence, primarily of countries in Asia and Africa – whom Moscow for a long time provided with not only political, but also economic assistance. On the anniversary of the Soviet Union's creation, the ambassadors of a number of foreign states shared with Sputnik how they see the Soviet period in bilateral relations, and said that in addition to diplomacy, it helped to make ties stronger.Sudan's Ambassador to Russia Mohammed Sirraj recalled that thousands of Sudanese students studied in the USSR and then returned home and assumed important and high-ranking positions, He also said that Khartoum highly appreciates the two countries’ cooperation in the field of culture and science, in particular the archaeological missions of the Soviet Union in Sudan.According to him, cooperation between the two countries also extended to the field of researching antiquities and discovering the features of Sudanese civilization - an important and valuable effort carried out by archaeological missions on the Nile River and in the Red Sea region.Ethiopia Has 'Always Been Friends' With RussiaIn his turn, Ethiopian Ambassador Alemayehu Tegenu Aargau emphasized that Russian-Ethiopian relations, established in 1898, only strengthened during the Soviet period and now continue to be at a very good level. His country, he noted, was among the first in Africa to establish diplomatic relations with Russia and the USSR because Ethiopia was not colonized. Like the ambassador of Sudan, he singled out important aspects such as humanitarian and cultural ties, including in the field of education. The diplomat stressed that he had himself studied at a Soviet university.The ambassador also noted that in the Soviet times, a massive building for the diplomatic mission was erected in the capital of Ethiopia, Addis Ababa, with its area occupying about 20 hectares. It is located on the top of a mountain at an altitude of 2,000 meters above sea level, in a very beautiful place, which emphasizes the importance of the relations two countries at that time, he explained.Defending AfricaThe Angolan ambassador to Moscow, Augusto da Silva Cunha, told Sputnik about how the USSR helped his country survive during its period of gaining independence and described his studies in the USSR and how, in his opinion, relations between people have changed since then. According to him, the USSR played a key role in the survival of Angola, as after gaining independence, the country faced external aggression due to its geographical location and influence on other African countries. The ambassador noted that "friendly, fraternal relations" were established between Luanda and Moscow, and the two nations had agreements in areas such as education, geology and mining. According to Cunha, a lot has changed since then, particularly in relations between people, since he claimed that back then, they had more solidarity and mutual assistance - both in the USSR itself and in the world as a whole. Now, the diplomat added, the world lives "in a system of wild capitalism, and money speaks louder and louder."Toponyms Help Keep Memory AliveCambodia's ambassador to Russia, Eat Seyla, in turn stressed that his country owes a lot to the Soviet Union because of the assistance it provided, which has remained in memory due to the names of various places across the Asian country.Seyla noted that Soviet specialists came to Cambodia in large numbers. A "Russian market" appeared in the country, where you could meet a Russian-speaking audience. Interestingly, the place is still called the "Russian market." There is also a Russian hospital, it used to be called Soviet - it was built at the expense of the USSR. Seyla further said that the boulevard leading from the airport to the center of Phnom Penh is called the Boulevard of the Russian Federation, while it was previously called the Boulevard of the Soviet Union.The envoy recalled that in Cambodia, there are many former students who studied in the USSR, and they "have memories of this time." He added that he saw the collapse of the USSR and the transfer of power from Mikhail Gorbachev to Russia's first president, Boris Yeltsin, and returned to Russia after more than two decades, hardly recognizing the country he had once been in.“Of course, Lenin is still in the mausoleum, there are monuments to him in Moscow. But people have changed a lot, they think in a completely different way,” the diplomat summed up.

