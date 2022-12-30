https://sputniknews.com/20221230/share-of-us-in-russias-foreign-trade-not-exceeded-2-in-2022-russias-customs-service-1105903461.html

Share of US in Russia's Foreign Trade Not Exceeded 2% in 2022: Russia's Customs Service

The share of the United States in Russia's foreign trade in 2022 was less than 2%, while turnover between the countries more than halved

"There has been more than a twofold decrease [in Russia's trade in 2022] with the US. Their share in our foreign trade is now less than 2%," Davydov said. The official added that there was also a significant decrease in turnover with the European Union. There are large traffic jams of trucks, especially on the Belarusian border, because a significant flow of imports to Russia goes through Belarus, he said. "Now the queue is about 200-300 trucks. We can let more in, but they do not do so," he said. In the meantime, Davydov said that turnover with "friendly countries" increased by 50% and by 200% with some of these states, adding that "this is a good growth within the EAEU [the Eurasian Economic Union]."

