International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20221230/share-of-us-in-russias-foreign-trade-not-exceeded-2-in-2022-russias-customs-service-1105903461.html
Share of US in Russia's Foreign Trade Not Exceeded 2% in 2022: Russia's Customs Service
Share of US in Russia's Foreign Trade Not Exceeded 2% in 2022: Russia's Customs Service
The share of the United States in Russia's foreign trade in 2022 was less than 2%, while turnover between the countries more than halved
2022-12-30T04:29+0000
2022-12-30T04:29+0000
russia
russia
trade
us
eu
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/03/1092713651_0:232:3072:1960_1920x0_80_0_0_ef7aa5f894ce0dbac006992928e28598.jpg
"There has been more than a twofold decrease [in Russia's trade in 2022] with the US. Their share in our foreign trade is now less than 2%," Davydov said. The official added that there was also a significant decrease in turnover with the European Union. There are large traffic jams of trucks, especially on the Belarusian border, because a significant flow of imports to Russia goes through Belarus, he said. "Now the queue is about 200-300 trucks. We can let more in, but they do not do so," he said. In the meantime, Davydov said that turnover with "friendly countries" increased by 50% and by 200% with some of these states, adding that "this is a good growth within the EAEU [the Eurasian Economic Union]."
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/03/1092713651_176:0:2907:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_05ca08e5ce5530074f9e34246bc92161.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's customs service, turnover between the countries, russia's foreign trade
russia's customs service, turnover between the countries, russia's foreign trade

Share of US in Russia's Foreign Trade Not Exceeded 2% in 2022: Russia's Customs Service

04:29 GMT 30.12.2022
© Sputnik / Maksim BlinovA general view shows the Soviet era skyscraper on Kotelnicheskaya Embankment of the Moskva river, Foreign ministry headquarters, Radisson Royal Hotel Moscow, the Christ the Savior cathedral and the Kremlin, with the Moscow International Business Centre, also known as "Moskva-City", seen in te background, in Moscow, Russia
A general view shows the Soviet era skyscraper on Kotelnicheskaya Embankment of the Moskva river, Foreign ministry headquarters, Radisson Royal Hotel Moscow, the Christ the Savior cathedral and the Kremlin, with the Moscow International Business Centre, also known as Moskva-City, seen in te background, in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2022
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The share of the United States in Russia's foreign trade in 2022 was less than 2%, while turnover between the countries more than halved, Russian Federal Customs Service First Deputy Head Ruslan Davydov has said in an interview with Sputnik.
"There has been more than a twofold decrease [in Russia's trade in 2022] with the US. Their share in our foreign trade is now less than 2%," Davydov said.
The official added that there was also a significant decrease in turnover with the European Union.
"The turnover with some EU countries has dropped by some 50%: we had about 3,000 trucks from Europe a day, and now we have only about 1,500, including the flow through the Belarusian border," he said.
There are large traffic jams of trucks, especially on the Belarusian border, because a significant flow of imports to Russia goes through Belarus, he said.
"There are even more traffic jams at the Belarusian border than at hours. We talked to our colleagues from Belarus - it turned out that it is caused by issues in the work of the Poles and the Balts," Davydov said, adding that Russian border checkpoints "are ready to let in 400 trucks a day, and they only let in 200, at best 250."
"Now the queue is about 200-300 trucks. We can let more in, but they do not do so," he said.
In the meantime, Davydov said that turnover with "friendly countries" increased by 50% and by 200% with some of these states, adding that "this is a good growth within the EAEU [the Eurasian Economic Union]."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала