Putin Invites Xi to Come to Moscow Next Year
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he had invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to come to Moscow next year
2022-12-30T09:02+0000
"I have no doubt that we will find an opportunity to meet with you in person. We are waiting for you, dear Mr. Chairman, dear friend, we are waiting for you to come next spring with a state visit to Moscow," Putin told Xi during a video call. This visit will demonstrate to the world the strength of Russian-Chinese ties on key issues and become the main political event of the year in bilateral relations, Putin added.On December 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed bilateral relations, regional problems, including those near Russian and Chinese borders with Chinese President Xi Jinping via video call.
