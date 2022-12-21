https://sputniknews.com/20221221/xi-holds-meeting-with-medvedev-at-state-residence-in-beijing-on-wednesday-1105662056.html

Xi Holds Meeting With Medvedev at State Residence in Beijing on Wednesday

2022-12-21T08:01+0000

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has conveyed President Vladimir Putin's message to Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting in Beijing, Medvedev's secretariat said on Wednesday.Dmitry Medvedev and Xi Jinping have exchanged views on a wide range of issues of bilateral agenda during a meeting in Beijing.The sides also discussed the situation in former Soviet countries, including the Ukrainian crisis, as well as a number of significant issues of the international agenda, the statement read.Additionally, Medvedev and Xi reached an agreement to intensify cooperation between the parties they lead.Medvedev leading a delegation from the United Russia party is currently on a visit to the Asian country at the invitation of the Chinese Communist Party.

