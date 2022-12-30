https://sputniknews.com/20221230/new-regulatory-asset-structure-of-russian-national-wealth-fund-approved-1105908425.html

New Regulatory Asset Structure of Russian National Wealth Fund Approved

New Regulatory Asset Structure of Russian National Wealth Fund Approved

A new regulatory asset structure of the Russian National Wealth Fund (NWF) that completely excludes the possibility of investing in US dollars has been approved

2022-12-30T07:36+0000

2022-12-30T07:36+0000

2022-12-30T07:37+0000

russia

russia

us dollar

investing

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106995/19/1069951908_0:75:3379:1975_1920x0_80_0_0_6dd0db369145af386a5be38a755f8ae6.jpg

"A new regulatory asset structure of the NWF in permitted foreign currency and gold, within which the possibility of investing the Fund's funds in assets denominated in US dollars is excluded, was approved," the NWF said in a statement. Under the new structure, the maximum share of the yuan and gold in the assets of the NWF doubled to 60% and 40%, respectively, the statement read. "As of now, the balances on the NWF accounts in pounds and Japanese yen with the Bank of Russia have been reset to zero," the fund said.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

investing in us dollars, yuan and gold, russian national wealth fund