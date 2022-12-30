International
New Regulatory Asset Structure of Russian National Wealth Fund Approved
New Regulatory Asset Structure of Russian National Wealth Fund Approved
A new regulatory asset structure of the Russian National Wealth Fund (NWF) that completely excludes the possibility of investing in US dollars has been approved
"A new regulatory asset structure of the NWF in permitted foreign currency and gold, within which the possibility of investing the Fund's funds in assets denominated in US dollars is excluded, was approved," the NWF said in a statement. Under the new structure, the maximum share of the yuan and gold in the assets of the NWF doubled to 60% and 40%, respectively, the statement read. "As of now, the balances on the NWF accounts in pounds and Japanese yen with the Bank of Russia have been reset to zero," the fund said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A new regulatory asset structure of the Russian National Wealth Fund (NWF) that completely excludes the possibility of investing in US dollars has been approved, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Friday.
"A new regulatory asset structure of the NWF in permitted foreign currency and gold, within which the possibility of investing the Fund's funds in assets denominated in US dollars is excluded, was approved," the NWF said in a statement.
Under the new structure, the maximum share of the yuan and gold in the assets of the NWF doubled to 60% and 40%, respectively, the statement read.
"As of now, the balances on the NWF accounts in pounds and Japanese yen with the Bank of Russia have been reset to zero," the fund said.
