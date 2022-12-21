https://sputniknews.com/20221221/russian-central-bank-welcomes-any-steps-to-unblock-russians-assets-1105659397.html

Russian Central Bank Welcomes Any Steps to Unblock Russians' Assets

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Bank of Russia told Sputnik on Wednesday that it welcomes any steps to solve the problems with blocked assets of Russians, adding that...

"We welcome any steps aimed at solving the problems of investors with blocked foreign securities. As for the license issued to NSD by the European regulator, the document requires careful study. Additional comments are premature," the bank said.The NSD said on Tuesday that it had received the first general license from a European regulator, the Luxembourg Ministry of Finance, allowing the release of assets that were frozen due to sanctions against the NSD.

