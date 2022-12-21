International
Russian Central Bank Welcomes Any Steps to Unblock Russians' Assets
Russian Central Bank Welcomes Any Steps to Unblock Russians' Assets
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Bank of Russia told Sputnik on Wednesday that it welcomes any steps to solve the problems with blocked assets of Russians, adding that... 21.12.2022, Sputnik International
"We welcome any steps aimed at solving the problems of investors with blocked foreign securities. As for the license issued to NSD by the European regulator, the document requires careful study. Additional comments are premature," the bank said.The NSD said on Tuesday that it had received the first general license from a European regulator, the Luxembourg Ministry of Finance, allowing the release of assets that were frozen due to sanctions against the NSD.
06:34 GMT 21.12.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Bank of Russia told Sputnik on Wednesday that it welcomes any steps to solve the problems with blocked assets of Russians, adding that the Luxembourg license issued to the Russian National Settlement Depository (NSD), which is part of the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) group, requires study.
"We welcome any steps aimed at solving the problems of investors with blocked foreign securities. As for the license issued to NSD by the European regulator, the document requires careful study. Additional comments are premature," the bank said.
A gold bar - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2022
Russia
Russia's Central Bank Warns Return of Russia's Frozen Reserves May Take Long Time
16 September, 18:02 GMT
The NSD said on Tuesday that it had received the first general license from a European regulator, the Luxembourg Ministry of Finance, allowing the release of assets that were frozen due to sanctions against the NSD.
