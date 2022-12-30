https://sputniknews.com/20221230/majors-secret-1105900257.html

Major's Secret

Major's Secret

Earlier this year, the White House found itself in the midst of doggie controversy after both of the president's pups were said to have been sent packing back... 30.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-30T00:11+0000

2022-12-30T00:11+0000

2022-12-30T00:06+0000

americas

joe biden

secret service

us secret service

white house

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1d/1105899096_0:0:1200:676_1920x0_80_0_0_a5ad3f2c5c29af2e22f4ddca9ba65cc2.jpg

In his book “The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House,” author Chris Whipple revealed that US President Joe Biden had doubts about the details surrounding an incident involving his dog Major and a Secret Service agent who was reportedly bit by the German Shepherd.While Biden did not doubt that a bite had taken place, he told a friend he did not believe it happened on the second floor of the White House because Secret Service agents are “never” on that floor.That incident, along with the conservative leanings of Secret Service agents, has reportedly led Biden to mistrust some of the agents assigned to his protection.

americas

white house

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

joe biden, secret service, us secret service, white house