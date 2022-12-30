Major's Secret

International
In his book “The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House,” author Chris Whipple revealed that US President Joe Biden had doubts about the details surrounding an incident involving his dog Major and a Secret Service agent who was reportedly bit by the German Shepherd.While Biden did not doubt that a bite had taken place, he told a friend he did not believe it happened on the second floor of the White House because Secret Service agents are “never” on that floor.That incident, along with the conservative leanings of Secret Service agents, has reportedly led Biden to mistrust some of the agents assigned to his protection.
Earlier this year, the White House found itself in the midst of doggie controversy after both of the president's pups were said to have been sent packing back to Delaware after German Shepherd Major nipped at a Secret Service agent.
In his book “The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House,” author Chris Whipple revealed that US President Joe Biden had doubts about the details surrounding an incident involving his dog Major and a Secret Service agent who was reportedly bit by the German Shepherd.
While Biden did not doubt that a bite had taken place, he told a friend he did not believe it happened on the second floor of the White House because Secret Service agents are “never” on that floor.
That incident, along with the conservative leanings of Secret Service agents, has reportedly led Biden to mistrust some of the agents assigned to his protection.
