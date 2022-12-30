https://sputniknews.com/20221230/ex-kickboxer-andrew-tate-detained-in-romania-over-human-trafficking-allegations-reports-say-1105916215.html
Ex-Kickboxer Andrew Tate Detained in Romania Over Human Trafficking Allegations, Reports Say
Former American-British professional kickboxer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been detained in Romania over allegations of human trafficking
The brothers, along with two other suspects, were detained for 24 hours on Thursday. The siblings were involved in an investigation into the abduction of two young women since spring, the report said, adding that the defendants' house in Romania was searched. The US Embassy in Romania contacted the police this spring in connection with the disappearance of an American female citizen. The young woman, along with another girl, was found in the Tate brothers' house. At the time, the Tates were questioned but were later released. However, the investigation continued. The police determined that in early 2021 the four suspects created an organized criminal group. To date, the investigation revealed that about six female victims were subjected to violence. The young women were forced to participate in the production of pornographic materials for sale.
CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Former American-British professional kickboxer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been detained in Romania over allegations of human trafficking, rape and forming an organized crime group, Romanian broadcaster Pro TV reported, citing police.
The brothers, along with two other suspects, were detained for 24 hours on Thursday. The siblings were involved in an investigation into the abduction of two young women since spring, the report said, adding that the defendants’ house in Romania
was searched.
The US Embassy in Romania contacted the police this spring in connection with the disappearance of an American female citizen. The young woman, along with another girl, was found in the Tate brothers' house. At the time, the Tates were questioned but were later released. However, the investigation continued.
The police determined that in early 2021 the four suspects created an organized criminal group. To date, the investigation revealed that about six female victims were subjected to violence. The young women were forced to participate in the production of pornographic materials for sale.