Aerosmith Frontman Steven Tyler Accused of Sexual Assault on Minor in 1970s, Reports Say

A woman has filed a lawsuit against Steven Tyler, lead singer of American rock band Aerosmith, accusing him of sexual assault.

Plaintiff Julia Holcomb claims that she had been living with Tyler for about three years since 1973, when she was 16 years old, after the singer convinced the plaintiff’s mother to grant him guardianship over her. The woman also said that Tyler had promised her parents to enroll Holcomb in school and give medical care. However, the defendant "did not meaningfully follow through on these promises and instead continued to travel with, assault and provide alcohol and drugs to the plaintiff," according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit came after the Californian authorities repealed the statutes of limitations for childhood sexual abuse allegations. Holcomb alleges in the suit that she "was powerless to resist" Tyler’s "power, fame and substantial financial ability," and that the singer "coerced and persuaded Plaintiff into believing this was a ‘romantic love affair’." The woman also said that Tyler forced her to have an abortion in 1975, citing the possible consequences of smoke inhalation for the fetus. The suit added that the singer threatened to stop supporting the young girl if she did not proceed with the abortion. After this event, Holcomb allegedly left Tyler and returned home. She then got married and became a devout Catholic, according to the suit. Holcomb added in the suit that publication of Tyler’s memoir’s in 2011 further disrupted her life, as the singer referenced his time with an underage girl. Aerosmith, formed in 1970, is the best-selling American hard rock band ever. The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001, while Tyler and his bandmate, Joe Perry, were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2013.

