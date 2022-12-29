https://sputniknews.com/20221229/which-countries-are-imposing-covid-related-restrictions-on-chinese-travelers-1105896870.html

Which Countries Are Imposing Covid-Related Restrictions on Chinese Travelers?

After Beijing lifted the lid on its Dynamic Zero Covid policy, cases of the highly infectious respiratory virus began to spread rapidly through its... 29.12.2022, Sputnik International

A growing number of nations have adopted rules regarding travelers entering the country from China in recent days, as the number of COVID-19 cases has exploded in the East Asian country. Chief among their concerns is the potential for dangerous new strains to emerge from the outbreak, which Chinese officials say is so far being driven by already-known Covid strains.Here is a list of the nations that have adopted new rules, and what those new rules are.United StatesThe US said on Wednesday it would begin requiring a negative test for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, from all arrivals from China, beginning on January 5, 2023. The policy applies to all arrivals over the age of two who arrive in the US from mainland China and the Macau and Hong Kong special administrative regions, regardless of nationality or vaccination status. They will have to produce a negative test dated within two days of their trip.The policy will also apply to all US-bound travelers transiting through South Korea’s Incheon International Airport or Canada’s Toronto Pearson International Airport and Vancouver International Airport, if they spent any time in China within 10 days of their departure date.ItalyRome has begun requiring all arrivals from China to take a rapid test for SARS-CoV-2, even those in transit. Of two planes that arrived in Milan’s Malpensa Airport from China on Wednesday, 38% of the passengers tested positive on one and 52% tested positive on the other.In turn, Italy has urged the rest of the Schengen Area, the 27-nation visa-free zone that comprises most of the European Union, to adopt a similar policy, due to the ease of travel between them. However, the EU’s disease agency, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, dismissed the suggestion as “unjustified,” saying the outbreak in China is “not expected to impact the bloc” because, among other things, “the Covid-19 variants circulating in China are already circulating in the EU.”TaiwanThe autonomous island, which is widely regarded as part of China but which in practice governs itself, has said that during the month of January it will subject all arrivals from the mainland to PCR testing upon arrival, with a five-day quarantine awaiting those who test positive. Millions of Taiwanese are expected to travel to the mainland for Lunar New Year festivities in January.JapanBeginning on Friday, Tokyo will require all arrivals from mainland China to test negative for Covid upon arrival, and to quarantine for seven days if they test positive. In addition, direct flights from China will only be accepted at certain airports, and air carriers have been asked not to increase the number of flights.IndiaOn the first of the year, India will begin requiring travelers from several countries to produce a negative RT-PCR test for SARS-CoV-2, including China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand. The test results will have to be uploaded to the Air Suvidha portal before they can board their flight.MalaysiaPhnom Penh said it was imposing a new digital management system using a self-reporting-driven tracking app, MySejahtera, on which both residents and travelers will be required to use to conduct, report, and manage self-tests. Those who test positive will be given an isolation order, as well as their release order at the end of quarantine, via the app.South KoreaSeoul has been requiring testing of travelers from China who show COVID-19 symptoms to undergo testing since December 16, but on Thursday upgraded that to include all travelers from China, regardless of symptoms or lack thereof.According to reports in South Korean media, there are also discussions about limiting the number of flights to and from China, as well as additional quarantine measures for Chinese travelers. Like Japan, South Korea is a major destination for Chinese travelers, with millions going there on business, vacation, or to visit family.

