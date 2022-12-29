https://sputniknews.com/20221229/putin-says-4-more-nuclear-powered-submarines-to-be-built-under-current-weapons-program-1105882697.html

Putin Says 4 More Nuclear-Powered Submarines to be Built Under Current Weapons Program

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that four more nuclear-powered submarines will be constructed as part of the current armament program.

"I would like to point out that four more such submarines will be built under the current state armament program. This will ensure Russia’s security for decades to come," Putin said. Russian ballistic missile submarines, which are currently under development and construction, have many unique characteristics, while new submarines and surface vessels have modern navigation, communications and sonar systems, equipped with high-precision weapons and robotic systems, the president noted. In addition, the president noted that the small rocket ship Grad Sviyazhsk is also a new generation project, specifying that ships of this class have shown high efficiency in combat missions in Syria, as well as in the course of the special military operation in Ukraine.The Russian president participated via video link in the naval flag-raising ceremony on warships enlisting in the country’s Navy and launching of the nuclear-powered missile submarine Emperor Alexander III.

