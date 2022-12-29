https://sputniknews.com/20221229/tests-of-latest-russian-submarine-emperor-alexander-iii-to-start-in-june-2023-reports-say-1105881613.html
Tests of Latest Russian Submarine ‘Emperor Alexander III’ to Start in June 2023, Reports Say
Running tests of latest Russian nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine “Emperor Alexander III” will start in June 2023
2022-12-29
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Running tests of latest Russian nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine “Emperor Alexander III” will start in June 2023, the Russian broadcaster reported on Thursday.
The construction of the seventh submarine of the Borei class ended earlier in the day, the news channel said.
All weapons systems of the submarine will be tested during the trials, according to the channel.
The Project 955 Borey and the upgraded 955A Borei-A submarines
belong to the fourth generation of nuclear-powered missile-carrying submarines. Submarines are armed with 16 Bulava ballistic missiles and are intended for strategic nuclear deterrence.