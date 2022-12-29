https://sputniknews.com/20221229/possible-face-of-jack-the-ripper-revealed-reports-say-1105877526.html

The alleged face of famous serial killer Jack the Ripper has been revealed

The alleged face of the infamous serial killer Jack the Ripper, whose true identity has never been confirmed, has been revealed after British police made a discovery while probing old archives, according to media reports.The suspected face of Jack the Ripper was found etched into the handle of a wooden walking stick, which belonged to Frederick Abberline, a police officer who was trying to catch him.The walking stick had been stored at the Police Staff College in Bramshill, Hampshire, for many years, though it was lost when the school was closed back in 2015.Jack the Ripper was an alias given to an unidentified serial killer who operated in Whitechapel and the surrounding areas of London in the latter part of 1888. The nickname was taken from a letter sent to the Central News Agency, whose author claimed responsibility for the murders.How many victims Jack the Ripper actually killed is still debated as some murders are believed to have been copycat killings, but it is believed to be between four and 15.

