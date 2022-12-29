https://sputniknews.com/20221229/january-6-house-committee-withdraws-trump-subpoena-as-panel-set-to-dissolve-1105885326.html

January 6 House Committee Withdraws Trump Subpoena as Panel Set to Dissolve

January 6 House Committee Withdraws Trump Subpoena as Panel Set to Dissolve

The US January 6 House committee is withdrawing its subpoena of former President Donald Trump, as the panel is set to dissolve before the Republicans take control of the chamber next month.

2022-12-29T13:15+0000

2022-12-29T13:15+0000

2022-12-29T13:15+0000

americas

donald trump

us capitol

subpoena

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1b/1097838711_0:280:2700:1799_1920x0_80_0_0_16afdd19c002f04f84c32635c345c3dc.jpg

"In light of the imminent end of our investigation, the Select Committee can no longer pursue the specific information covered by the subpoena...Therefore, through this letter, I hereby formally withdraw the subpoena issued to former President Trump, and notify you that he is no longer obligated to comply or produce records in response to said subpoena," Thompson wrote in a letter to Trump’s attorney on Wednesday, as quoted by US media.Trump had sued to block the committee’s subpoena for documents and testimony related to the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot. Following its withdrawal, Trump claimed on social media that the withdrawal came because the committee "knew I did nothing wrong, or they were about to lose in Court." The committee has referred the Justice Department to consider criminal charges against Trump instead.

https://sputniknews.com/20221112/trump-sues-jan-6-committee-over-subpoena-requiring-him-to-testify-next-week---complaint-1104037407.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us january 6 house committee, capitol riot, trump's remarks on january 6 capitol riot, subpoena of ex-president donald trump